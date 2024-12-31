Arsenal are among a host of Premier League clubs monitoring the progress of Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham ahead of the January transfer window, according to journalist Sam Cohen.

The Gunners have been mentioned as potential suitors for the 19-year-old, whose impressive Championship displays have caught the attention of multiple top-flight clubs.

According to Cohen, Bellingham would be open to leaving Sunderland at the end of the season, and personal terms are not expected to pose a problem for interested clubs, who have enquired and been informed of a fee.

Bellingham, who joined Sunderland in July 2023 from Birmingham, has been a key player for the Black Cats this term, starting 21 games in the Championship and missing just three.

The 19-year-old, labelled 'the next Steven Gerrard', has recorded four goals and three assists in an impressive campaign so far, helping Sunderland sit comfortably in fourth and maintain their hopes of a Premier League return in 2025.

Bellingham was heavily linked with a move to a top-flight club during the summer window, with reports suggesting Crystal Palace and Brentford were among those interested in signing the promising Englishman.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will act on their reported interest in Bellingham in early 2025, given their priorities may lie elsewhere following injuries to Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling.

Per the latest reports, the Gunners could explore the market for a new winger in January and may consider another loan deal, having welcomed Sterling and Neto on temporary agreements this summer.

Arsenal are currently sitting third in the Premier League after 18 games, trailing leaders Liverpool by nine points.

After closing 2024 with a narrow 1-0 win over Ipswich Town, Mikel Arteta’s men will travel to Brentford on Wednesday and aim to avoid further slip-ups after dropping points against Fulham and Everton in December.

Related Fabrizio Romano Hints Arsenal Transfer Plans Have Changed After 'Good Update' Arsenal feared that Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling would be out for the long-term but a positive update means their transfer plans may have changed

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-12-24.