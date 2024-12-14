Arsenal have notified Barcelona that they're interested in signing winger Raphinha, although the Catalan giants aren't keen on sanctioning the player's departure, according to TBR Football.

Raphinha has enjoyed an exceptional start to the new season, scoring eleven goals and providing six assists in 17 La Liga appearances. The Brazilian is subsequently attracting interest from a number of top Premier League sides, who hope that Barcelona may be forced to sell due to their ongoing financial troubles.

However, the Spanish side remain staunch in their refusal to negotiate for Raphinha, although Arsenal are expected to attempt to pull off the acquisition regardless. The Gunners were 'weighing up' a move for the 27-year-old in the summer, and now want to test Barcelona's resolve again, as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his forward-line.

Arsenal Eyeing Raphinha

They'll face competition from Manchester City and Liverpool

After enjoying an impressive 2021/22 season at Leeds, scoring eleven league goals in 36 appearances, Barcelona opted to bring Raphinha to the Nou Camp, signing the player in a £55 million deal. Managing double figures for goals in each of his first two campaigns in Spain, the Brazil international has exploded this term, scoring 17 goals already, and has been described as 'one of the best'.

This form is garnering attention, with TBR Football reporting that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested in adding him to their ranks. The North Londoners have informed Barcelona of their intent, and are expected to aggressively pursue the player either in January or the summer.

The La Liga outfit insist that they don't need to sell the wide forward, and that they have no interest in engaging with potential suitors. However, Arteta is keen on the player, and the Gunners' hierarchy are eager to back their manager and attempt to land Raphinha.

Arsenal currently have Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling in their winger cohort, and believe that Raphinha could be a significant upgrade on a few of these options. Arteta's team lack attacking threat on their left-hand side, and the Barcelona man could help to rectify this, having thrived on the left of a front three including Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal.

Raphinha's La Liga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 17 Goals 11 Assists 6 Shots Per 90 3.26 Key Passes Per 90 3.53 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.47

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 14/12/2024