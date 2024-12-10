Arsenal are showing an interest in signing Brighton sensation Joao Pedro for Mikel Arteta in 2025 as he looks to bolster his forward options, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Gunners have splashed in excess of £100m on strikers since Arteta took charge, with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz the men tasked with firing the squad to their first league title since 2024 but they have fallen short so far and a lack of reliable goalscorer has been a criticism levelled at them regularly.

Now as the club continue to look to improve their options, Brazilian Pedro has emerged as a potential new target to take the team up to another level with Brighton reportedly willing to consider a deal that would see him leave the Seagulls.

Arsenal Want to Sign Joao Pedro

Brighton want £41m for 23-year-old

The former Watford star had a phenomenal debut campaign at the Amex Stadium last year with 20 goals in 40 appearances, while he has managed four goals and three assists in nine appearances so far this season.

According to the report, the north London giants showed an interest in Pedro last summer and were told by Brighton that they would demand at least €50m (£41.2m) to allow him to depart. Arsenal decided against making a move for him at the time, but they could now return for him in 2025.

Brighton are expecting Pedro to leave the club in the summer since his performances are attracting the interest of several big clubs around Europe, but the Gunners are well placed to win the race for his signature as they have a clear space in the squad for him to slot into.

Joao Pedro Premier League Stats 2024/25 Games 7(2) Minutes 592 Goals 4 Assists 3 Shots per game 1.8 Aerial duels won 1.3

However, Pedro is not their first-choice target. RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko and Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres are both ahead of him in the pecking order, but there is expected to be big competition for their signatures during the summer window and Pedro is seen as an ideal alternative for Arsenal if they can't secure a deal for either of the other two options.

Arsenal will continue to keep a 'close eye' on the Brazilian forward, who has been described as "really magical", over the rest of the season and this seems like it could be one to keep an eye on.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 10/12/2024.