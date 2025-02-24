Arsenal have reportedly made enquiries to sign wantaway Atalanta star Ademola Lookman ahead of a summer move - with the winger set to leave the Serie A club after falling out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Lookman's missed spot-kick in the Champions League last week saw Gasperini dub his star man as 'one of the worst penalty takers ever', leading to the former Leicester City and Fulham loanee producing a statement in which he was 'deeply disrespected' - and that incident has effectively seen Lookman want to quit the club. Multiple teams have since shown interest - and that could see Mikel Arteta make his move.

Report: Arsenal 'Make Enquiries' Over Lookman Deal

The winger looks set to depart Atalanta in the summer

The report by Sky Sports' Sacha Tavolieri states that Lookman will not be at Atalanta next season after his war of words with Gasperini following his missed penalty in the Champions League - and, as a result, interested clubs will be circling to bring the £50million-rated attacker to the Premier League next season.

Ademola Lookman's Serie A statistics - Atalanta squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 =12th Goals 12 2nd Assists 5 =2nd Shots Per Game 2.7 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Match rating 7.39 3rd

Whilst the former Everton man hasn't been at his best this season, Atalanta would not have won the Europa League with him last season after his 'unstoppable' performance resulted in a hat-trick - and those talents will be highly sought-after in the English top-flight, with Lookman looking for an exit as he feels that he does not get the respect he deserved in Bergamo.

GIVEMESPORT sources reported in December that Arsenal were keen on Lookman and that he was 'open' to a return to English football.

The Gunners have made enquiries about his signature, but the Gunners have yet to take the concrete steps needed to oust others in the race for his signature, despite Lookman entering the 'best period of his career'. The report further states that Saudi Pro League outfits are looking at Lookman's signature, with the Nigerian winger thought to be willing to 'seize' the chance to play in the Middle East if the opportunity presents itself to him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ademola Lookman has eight goals in 27 caps for Nigeria.

Bukayo Saka's injury has given Arteta a huge selection headache, with Raheem Sterling not being at his best in his underwhelming loan spell from Chelsea, and although Ethan Nwaneri has starred for the Gunners, it's unfair to rely on a 17-year-old in a campaign where the Gunners are looking to secure Champions League football and that all elusive European trophy, where Lookman would flourish back in London.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-02-25.

