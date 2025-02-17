Arsenal could make a move for Atalanta star Mateo Retegui in the coming months, according to reports - with the Gunners still needing to add a striker to their ranks to avenge their injury woes they've picked up throughout the campaign.

The Gunners are still the only team in the Premier League title race behind leaders Liverpool, sitting seven points behind the Reds - but with two injuries to their front line, it's seen them have to use alternatives in a bid to rack up points. The north London outfit needed a striker in the January window anyway, and that has given them an increased need for a talisman in the summer - with Retegui being touted.

The Gunners need to add a goalscorer in the summer months

The report by CaughtOffside states that Arsenal are among the clubs that are showing interest in a potential summer move for Retegui, as they look to fix their striking woes in the coming months. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have both been ruled out until the end of the season with injury, and whilst Mikel Merino's first glimpse into being an emergency striker resulted in him scoring a brace against Leicester City on Saturday, it's likely to be unsustainable.

Mateo Retegui's Serie A statistics - Atalanta squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =4th Goals 20 1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =6th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.3 =7th Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Match rating 7.25 5th

As a result, CaughtOffside sources with a 'close understanding' of the situation have stated that Arsenal have already had contact with Atalanta over a potential deal for the Italian star.

Retegui has 20 goals and three assists in just 22 Serie A games for Atalanta this season, seeing him labelled as 'world-class' with the Bergamo-based club well on course for Champions League football - and the report states that those numbers means it will be 'inevitable' that Atalanta will fight off interest in the summer.

Arsenal have registered their interest via initial contacts with Atalanta, but they could face competition from the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa on home shores, whilst Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Napoli and more are also interested.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mateo Retegui has scored six goals in 18 caps for Italy.

But the report states that Atalanta would likely ask for €60million (£50million) to let the Argentine-born striker leave, which could be a tempting price for the Gunners - and with Mikel Arteta in need of someone prolific, his cheap price tag in comparison to other targets could be a major reason to land him instead of others such as Alexander Isak and Benajmin Sesko.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-02-25.

