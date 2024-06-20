Highlights Arsenal have made contact with Everton about signing Amadou Onana, with another Champions League team interested.

The Toffees are willing to sell for £50 million, as they look to ease financial restrictions.

The Gunners are also seeking a new striker after the Benjamin Sesko deal fell through, with the likes of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres being linked.

Arsenal have made contact with Everton over the potential signing of Amadou Onana but face competition from another unknown Champions League team for his signature, according to the Daily Mail.

Onana enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 season, making 37 appearances across all competitions as the Toffees comfortably secured their Premier League safety, despite receiving a points deduction. This form earned the midfielder a place in Belgium's Euros squad, and he started in Domenico Tedesco's side's narrow defeat to Slovakia on Monday.

His involvement in this tournament may disrupt any transfer negotiations, but plenty of suitors are reportedly eyeing up the 22-year-old. The most heavily linked club, Arsenal, have made initial contact with the Merseysiders over a potential deal, according to the Mail Sport.

Arsenal Have Made Their Move for Onana

Everton would be willing to sell for £50 million

With Everton looking to launch their own transfer exploits, the financially troubled club may be willing to move on one of their prized assets this summer. While Jarrad Branthwaite remains on Manchester United's radar after a failed bid, the Toffees' hierarchy may instead opt to accept an offer for Onana - who analyst Ben Mattinson believes would be a "monster next to [Declan] Rice".

Mail Sport report that Sean Dyche would be willing to sanction a deal in the region of £50 million for the Belgian, and that Arsenal inquired about the player last week, alongside another Champions League club. It's understood that nothing is yet advanced in regards to negotiations, but the north Londoners have registered interest and further movement could follow.

Mikel Arteta will be eager to reinforce his midfield options, with Mohamed Elneny leaving on a free transfer this summer, while there are question marks over Thomas Partey's future at the Emirates. Jorginho has put pen to paper on a new deal, but Arteta will be on the hunt for a midfield metronome who can play alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in a trio. Links to Martin Zubimendi and Bruno Guimaraes have gone quiet, so Onana may have been identified as the ideal candidate to fulfil this role.

The 6 ft 4 defensive midfielder fits the profile of being able to operate as either a number six or eight, and would certainly help the Gunners maintain their record as the league's best defence next season. However, there have been issues raised regarding the former Lille man's ability in possession, and whether he matches the archetypal technical mould of an Arsenal midfielder.

Onana's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Goals 2 Assists 0 Progressive Passes Per 90 4.61 Key Passes Per 90 0.78 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.97

Arsenal on the Lookout for a Striker

The Gunners had been in for Benjamin Sesko

While acquiring an additional midfielder is a priority for Arsenal this summer, signing a striker is also evidently high on the agenda, based on the volume of links to various centre-forwards in recent months. Ivan Toney had been the subject of interest from Arsenal, but the club appeared to have 'ruled out' any move for the Brentford man.

Intense speculation linking RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko with a move to north London had surfaced, but the Slovenian opted to sign a new deal with the German club, meaning once again Arteta and Edu Gaspar are left in limbo with regards to their number nine targets. The likes of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres have been mooted, but few concrete reports have emerged yet.

