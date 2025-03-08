Arsenal have made contact with Wesley Franca over bringing the Flamengo right-back to the Emirates this summer, according to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte.

The Gunners are expected to be busy this summer after choosing not to enter the January transfer market, which proved a mistake given the injury crisis Mikel Arteta has endured. His attack is depleted, but he's also had to deal with several defensive issues, and Thomas Partey has been used as a makeshift right-back on 11 occasions.

Ben White and Jurrien Timber are Arteta's main right-back options, but he'll be keen to add more depth for next season when it's likely they'll once again be trying to end their long wait for league title glory. Wesley's stock is growing in Brazil amid some outstanding displays at the Marcana, and at 21 years old, he could be a long-term acquisition.

Arsenal Show Interest In Flamengo's Wesley

The Brazilian is likely to cost around £30m

Arsenal are interested in the Brazilian but will have to pay around £30 million, which is how much Flamengo are demanding for their right-back. He was on Everton's radar during the January transfer window, but nothing came of the links to the Toffees.

Manchester United may be a problem for the Gunners because they are also reportedly also showing an interest amid Diogo Dalot's struggles at right wing-back, per Bolavip. Arteta needn't look further for advice on Wesley than a glowing assessment ex-Chelsea full-back Felipe Luis gave when he said he was 'exceptional'.

Wesley is an exciting prospect who is defensively sound while an asset going forward, offering an outlet on the overlap. He's appeared 114 times for his boyhood club, posting two goals and four assists, and a move to Europe looks to be on the cards sooner rather than later.

Wesley Stats (Carioca 2025) Appearances 5 Goals 0 Assists 1 Key Passes Per Game 0.8 Balls Recovered Per Game 9.2 Successful Dribbles 2.6 (62%) Total Duels Won 9.4 (41%)

Arsenal are likely to be prioritising a new striker this summer amid the attacking problems that have occurred this season. But a new right-back is also on the agenda to give Arteta more options, and Wesley has a different profile, the usual starter White, while Timber can rotate between both flanks and centrally.

