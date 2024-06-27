Highlights Arsenal have made an enquiry after pinpointing PSV Eindhoven talisman Johan Bakayoko as a target for the remainder of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are not the only Premier League side keeping tabs on the Belgium international as he is also on Liverpool's radar.

Arsenal have stopped short of lodging a bid despite boss Mikel Arteta being an admirer of Bakayoko.

Arsenal have enquired about the possibility of luring Johan Bakayoko to the Emirates Stadium ahead of potentially formalising their interest by lodging a summer bid, according to PSV Eindhoven insider Rik Elfrink.

The Dutch journalist reports that the winger is currently focused on Euro 2024 and is likely to only make a decision after the tournament.

According to Elfrink, Bakayoko could have doubts over a move to north London this summer given the presence of Bukayo Saka in the squad as he would have to compete for playing time with the England international.

Bakayoko is facing interest from multiple Premier League clubs this summer as Liverpool have also been linked with the talented Belgian.

New Reds manager Arne Slot knows Bakayoko well from his time in the Netherlands and could bring him in as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is heading into the final year of his contract.

The 21-year-old, who is reportedly available for £43m this summer, was linked with a PSV exit last year as Brentford, Burnley, and Paris Saint-Germain showed interest.

Bakayoko previously revealed that former Burnley manager Vincent Kompany tried to bring him to Turf Moor before the Clarets’ return to the Premier League ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Gunners Interested in Landing Bakayoko

North Londoners considering making offer

Elfrink, writing on X, suggests that Arsenal are yet to present an offer for Bakayoko but have sent an enquiry to PSV over his availability.

The 21-year-old - described as the "best winger" in the Netherlands by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - is currently focused on Euro 2024 as he helped Belgium reach the round of 16, where a clash with France awaits.

Seen as the next big star in his homeland, Bakayoko is one of the few promising players in the new generation of the Red Devils’ talents, including Jeremy Doku and Lois Openda.

The wide-man headed to Germany to represent his country after a superb season in the Eredivisie, having racked up 14 goals and 14 assists, and he helped PSV lift the domestic title and the Dutch Super Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Johan Bakayoko registered seven shots during PSV Eindhoven's 5-1 win over FC Volendam in February, which proved to be his highest tally in a single Eredivisie outing over the course of the 2023/24 campaign

A left-footed forward, Bakayoko is similar in his playing style to Belgium teammate Doku, as both players enjoy cutting inside and are confident on the ball.

The pacy winger could be a welcome addition to Arsenal as the Gunners look to close the gap on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City even further and bolster their squad with more big-money signings this summer.

GIVEMESPORT recently reported that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a new forward this transfer window as he also eyes a traditional No.9.

Johan Bakayoko Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Eredivisie 33 12 9 Champions League 8 1 1 Champions League Qualifiers 4 0 4 TOTO KNVB Beker 2 1 0 Johan Cruijff Schaal 1 0 0

Arteta Expects ‘Busy’ Summer Amid Gyokeres Pursuit

Spanish tactician in market for new frontman

Arsenal are expecting a busy summer despite making a quiet start to the transfer window, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are eyeing a new centre-forward to bolster Spanish tactician Arteta’s attacking options ahead of the new season as they consider multiple names, including Viktor Gyokeres.

Sheth suggests the Swedish star would cost ‘a lot of money’ after his impressive season in Portugal, while his release clause is reported to be around £85 million.

