Arsenal have made an enquiry regarding a summer move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to LondonWorld journalist Rahman Osman.

As the transfer window enters its final stages, the transfer saga surrounding the Nigerian international has taken another twist, with Arsenal now reportedly informed about Osimhen’s current situation in Italy.

In what has been a quiet transfer window for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta introduced just one new addition to his first-team squad in Italy international Riccardo Calafiori, who joined on a five-year deal last month.

Keen to close the gap on Manchester City even further and end their 20-year title wait, Arsenal are expected to bring in further reinforcements before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

After missing out on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko earlier in the window, the Gunners never looked close to signing another striker and have so far focused on reinforcements in defence and midfield.

According to Osman, Arsenal could soon enter the race for Osimhen alongside the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, who have been long-term admirers of the 25-year-old - described as "world-class" by Jose Mourinho.

Napoli Star ‘Keen’ on PSG Move

After agreeing personal terms

Despite long-standing interest from Chelsea and Arsenal, Osimhen is still ‘quite keen’ on a move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Osman.

The Nigerian striker - who earns £250,000-a-week - has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the Parisian giants, who have identified the 25-year-old as their next big star following Kylian Mbappe’s exit.

PSG have so far struggled to reach an agreement with Napoli, with the two sides far apart on the player's valuation, leaving an open door for Premier League clubs to enter the fray.

Chelsea, who have spent well over £1billion on new signings since Todd Boehly’s takeover, were rumoured to be considering signing Osimhen on a season-long loan.

However, Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, confirmed last month that if the Nigerian were to leave Napoli this summer, he would not consider a temporary move.

Osimhen, who joined Napoli for a club-record fee in 2020, scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 25 Serie A appearances during a disappointing campaign for Gli Azzurri last season, as Napoli finished just 10th in Serie A despite winning the league only 12 months prior.

Victor Osimhen Napoli Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 25 15 3 Champions League 6 2 1 Italy Cup 1 0 0

Arsenal ‘Closer’ to Signing Merino

Talks ‘very advanced’ for the Spaniard

Arsenal are edging closer to completing the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggesting talks are ‘very advanced’ for the 28-year-old’s arrival.

Speaking exclusively to GMS, Romano revealed Merino has no intention of signing an extension and staying in Spain, unlike Martin Zubimendi, who rejected a proposal from Liverpool last week.

Arsenal and Real Sociedad are now believed to be in the final negotiation stages for Merino’s arrival, with payment terms and the structure of the deal yet to be agreed between the clubs.

With less than 12 months remaining on Merino's current agreement, Arsenal are lining up to land the 28-year-old on a cut-price deal, worth around £30m.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-08-24.