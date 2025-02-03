Arsenal have made a last-minute enquiry to Juventus regarding the availability of Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, as per TBR Football.

Vlahovic's future is uncertain, with talks over a contract extension reaching an impasse, and this has led to speculation over a potential departure. The 25-year-old, who has lost his striker's starting berth at the Allianz Stadium, is in the sights of Premier League clubs with just hours left of the winter transfer window.

He has recently been in and out of Thiago Motta's team, managing eight goals in 19 Serie A games. He could be the missing piece for the Gunners, who have been expected to sign a new forward for Mikel Arteta to help him deal without the injured Gabriel Jesus (ACL injury) and Bukayo Saka (hamstring).

Arsenal Ask Juventus About Vlahovic's Situation

The Serbian striker will have a year left on his contract in the summer

Arsenal are one of four Premier League clubs who 'made enquiries' over the weekend for the previously hailed 'world-class' Vlahovic, who joined Juve from Fiorentina in January 2022. The North Londoners turned down the chance to sign Randal Kolo Muani (on loan from Paris Saint-Germain), who has displaced the Serb as Motta's preferred starting striker in recent weeks.

Manchester United and Aston Villa have also asked for information regarding Vlahovic's situation at the Allianz Stadium. The latter turned down a £60 million bid from the Gunners for their English striker, Ollie Watkins, and Arteta looks to have turned his attention elsewhere to try and bring a new forward in before the window slams shut.

