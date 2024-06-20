Highlights Fenerbahce have reportedly rejected Arsenal's £17m offer for full-back Ferdi Kadioglu.

The Yellow Canaries demand £30m for their star defender this summer.

Arsenal are anticipating Kieran Tierney's departure after his loan spell at Real Sociedad.

Arsenal have made a £17m offer to sign Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu, according to Turkish outlet Ajan Spor.

The Gunners are reportedly pursuing a deal for the 24-year-old, who impressed in the Super Lig last season and has been a long-term target for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Kadioglu is also eyed by Borussia Dortmund after the German side missed out on signing Ian Maatsen on a permanent deal earlier this month – the Dutch defender is set to leave Chelsea and sign with Aston Villa.

The report suggests Dortmund’s new manager, Nuri Sahin, could be instrumental in getting a deal over the line for Kadioglu this summer.

However, the Turkish outlet suggests that Fenerbahce have already rejected both proposals from Arsenal and Dortmund as their president, Ali Koç, expects to receive around £30m for one of the most talented defenders in the country.

After appointing José Mourinho, Fenerbahce will be keen to support the legendary Portuguese manager with a strong squad as they aim to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Therefore, selling one of their best players in Kadioglu, who has been described as 'incredible', will not come cheap, as reports in Turkey suggest.

Arsenal Offer for Kadioglu Rejected

Fenerbahce want £30m

Fenerbahce, who are demanding £30m for Kadioglu, have rejected Arsenal’s initial offer for the 24-year-old full-back.

The Gunners are keen to bring in reinforcements after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title as Mikel Arteta’s side anticipate another summer of spending.

Arsenal have struggled to identify their starting left-back last season as the likes of Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Takehiro Tomiyasu failed to convince they deserved a spot in Arteta's first eleven.

Kadioglu, who is coming off a superb season in Turkey, could offer versatility in Arteta’s tactical schemes as he is technically gifted and enjoys going forward – the 24-year-old can be utilised in multiple areas across the pitch. Analyst Ben Mattinson believes that the signing of Kadioglu would help get the best out of Gabriel Martinelli, allowing him to receive the ball on the inside more often.

Earlier this month, Turkish media suggested that Kadioglu had already agreed personal terms with Arsenal after holding ‘successful talks’ with the Gunners.

Ferdi Kadioglu Fenerbahce Stats (2023-24) Games 52 Goals 3 Assists 5 Minutes played 4,414

Arsenal Expect Kieran Tierney's Departure

A return to Celtic is on the cards

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is expected to leave the club this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are keen to send out the Scotland international on loan or sell him on a permanent deal as he is unlikely to return to the Emirates after spending last season at Real Sociedad.

Arsenal are keen to make a profit on several outgoings this summer as Tierney has been linked with a transfer to his boyhood club, Celtic.

The Hoops academy graduate left Scotland in 2019, but saw his value decrease over time and now could become affordable for Celtic again amid a season of struggles in Spain.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-06-24.