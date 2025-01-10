Arsenal have reportedly 'called' Manchester United over Marcus Rashford amid the English forward being linked with a move to AC Milan, according to Italian journalist Massimo Marianella.

Rashford has been in talks with Serie A giants Milan over a potential move this month, while Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund has also shown interest. The England international's United career is in jeopardy after Ruben Amorim dropped him for a 2-1 win over Manchester City in mid-December.

The 27-year-old hasn't appeared for the Red Devils since sitting out the Manchester Derby. He also publicly suggested he was ready for a 'new challenge' the day after his club's win away at City.

Rashford has reportedly also received surprise interest from West Ham United. The Hammers acknowledge that they are unlikely to win the race for the attacker because of the competition they face from European giants. Milan look to be in pole position, but the Rossoneri may have been handed a blow.

Arsenal Come Calling For Rashford

The Gunners May Be Eyeing Attacking Reinforcements

Marianella spoke to Sky Italia during their Calciomercato – L’origine live show from Siena. He claimed that the Gunners were potentially positioning themselves to move for Rashford (via Sport Witness)

"It seems that Arsenal have made a phone call to Manchester United for Rashford. The club has valued him at €25 million (£21 million)."

Marcus Rashford Premier League Stats (This Season) Appearances 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Goals Per Game 0.27 Shots 16 Shots On Target 9 Shooting Accuracy 56% Passes 312 Passes Per Match 20.80 Big Chances Created 4 Crosses 27

Arsenal has long been touted as a possible destination for Rashford if he were ever to leave his boyhood club. Gunners icon Emmanuel Petit thinks the Red Devils forward would be 'an interesting signing' and has grown frustrated with Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli has struggled to impress this season because of inconsistency and a lack of clinical finishing. The Brazilian has managed five goals and two assists in 18 Premier League games.

Rashford has by no means been thriving this season, and his questionable form has played a significant role in Amorim dropping him. He's registered four goals and one assist in 15 league games.

However, when Rashford is at his peak, he's one of the most potent finishers on the left side of an attack. 'A world-class' talent who also offers versatility as he can play up top in a central striker's role. This has been a problem area for Mikel Arteta, whose side has lacked firepower in their title race with Liverpool.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 10/01/2025.

Related 3 Manchester United Players Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘Desperate to Axe’ in January Manchester United's minority stakeholder is keen to free up funds to help comply with the Premier League's PSR regulations.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox