Arsenal are showing concrete interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich and have held talks over his potential arrival on a free transfer, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Gunners have reportedly identified Kimmich as a possible replacement for Jorginho, whose contract expires at the end of the season, and are among several clubs interested in the 30-year-old.

Kimmich, praised as 'world-class' by Julian Nagelsmann, has received two written offers from abroad ahead of his contract’s expiry, which is reportedly the main reason he is hesitating to sign a new deal with Bayern.

According to Plettenberg, the 30-year-old has informed Bayern about the offers, and discussions with the Bundesliga leaders are still ongoing regarding a potential renewal.

Kimmich has been playing for Bayern since 2015 and is among several first-team stars on expiring contracts, including Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and Eric Dier.

The Germany international has been a regular for Bayern this season under Vincent Kompany, making 36 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and providing 10 assists.

He played every minute of the 2024/25 campaign for the Bavarians before suffering a hamstring injury in their 4-0 win over Frankfurt last weekend.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are expected to reinforce their midfield this summer, with both Jorginho and Thomas Partey’s contracts expiring.

The veteran duo are not expected to renew as things stand, with Arsenal now pushing to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Gunners appear to be leading Premier League rivals Liverpool in the 26-year-old's chase, though they are not yet close to completing the deal despite reaching a verbal agreement with the player.

