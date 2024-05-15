Highlights Arsenal 'bid £43million' for Martin Zubimendi amid interest from Barcelona and Juventus.

Zubimendi, a highly-rated holding midfielder, could leave Real Sociedad for Champions League football.

Arsenal are also scouting for a new striker, with Viktor Gyokeres on the list.

Arsenal have made a £43 million bid to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, according to reports from Italy. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Spaniard is among Mikel Arteta’s top targets in the upcoming transfer window, and now the Gunners have made the first bid to try and secure his signature.

Interest in Zubimendi is considered to be high, with Barcelona and Juventus among the clubs interested. Previously, the midfielder insisted that he would not be leaving San Sebastian in the summer, but the London side is willing to persuade him to join.

The 25-year-old holding midfielder is a regular for both club and country and has developed into one of the best players in the world in his position. This season, Zubimendi appeared in 45 matches for Real Sociedad in all competitions, scoring four goals for Imanol Alguacil’s side.

Arsenal 'Make a Bid for Zubimendi'

According to TuttoMercato, Arsenal have made their first bid for Zubimendi, worth £43 million. The Gunners intend to pay less than his original release clause of £51 million but want to jump in front of other clubs interested in the midfielder. Pavan reports that for Juventus, the transfer fee is thought to be too high.

In recent weeks, Zubimendi - who Fabrizio Romano previously told GMS is a "fantastic player" - has also been linked with Barcelona as many believe that the Spaniard would finally be able to replace Blaugrana icon Sergio Busquets. Zubimendi offers high-quality ball distribution from deep inside the pitch and can control the tempo of the game, just like Busquets did in his peak years at Camp Nou.

Despite previously saying that he is happy at his current club, a chance to play in the Champions League next year could tempt Zubimendi - who Romano also said Arteta is a big fan of - to leave. After finishing fourth last year, Real Sociedad are currently seventh in La Liga and are 16 points off the Champions League spots with three games to go.

Arsenal Want to Sign a New Striker too

While Arsenal are looking for a holding midfielder to secure a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey, the Gunners are also keeping tabs on the strikers’ market. This season, the team lacked a proven goalscorer and if they seek to challenge Man City again next year, reinforcements could follow.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal 'really like' Viktor Gyokeres, the Sporting Lisbon forward, who had a breakout year in Portugal, scoring 27 goals in 32 matches this season. The Sweden international is expected to have a lot of interest from top European sides this summer and Arsenal could face competition for his signature.

Bringing in a new face up front could be key for Mikel Arteta’s plans next season, as Arsenal’s duo of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have both struggled this campaign. With 20 goals so far, winger Bukayo Saka is the club’s top scorer this season, followed by Leandro Trossard, who has 17.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-05-24.