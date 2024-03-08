Highlights The Premier League is witnessing a fierce title race between Arsenal, Man City, and Liverpool with standout players on each team.

Combining the best player in each position from these teams, a subjective 'title race XI' has been created.

Top performers such as Bukayo Saka, Bernardo Silva and Trent Alexander-Arnold miss out on the team, such is the quality on offer.

The Premier League contains several wonderful football teams, but none more so than Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool. The three sides are competing in one of the hottest title races the English top flight has seen in many years.

It is a genuine three-horse race as players on each side are performing brilliantly, both individually and as a team. The best players in the Premier League in 2023/24 play for the teams in contention to lift the biggest prize in the country. As is the world of football, everything is based on opinion and discussions are rampant regarding which players would make it into other teams.

That said, GIVEMESPORT have had a go at combining the best players from Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City to create the ultimate 'title race XI'. Many huge names miss out on the line-up, but each club are well represented in the team.

As this is a subjective team, the following factors have been taken into consideration when selecting each player:

Consistency

Performance levels in 2023/24

Statistical information

Importance to their respective teams

Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool Combined Team Position Player Club Nation Goalkeeper Alisson Liverpool Brazil Right-Back Kyle Walker Manchester City England Centre-Back William Saliba Arsenal France Centre-Back Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands Left-Back Nathan Ake Manchester City Netherlands Defensive Midfield Rodri Manchester City Spain Central Midfield Declan Rice Arsenal England Central Midfield Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium Right Wing Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt Striker Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway Left Wing Phil Foden Manchester City England

GK: Alisson

Liverpool

Ederson and David Raya have both had good campaigns, the latter coming into strong form after a shaky start to life at the Emirates. The pair miss out on making the line-up to Alisson Becker of Liverpool due to the Brazilian's importance to the Reds' success, however.

Alisson has become well known as one of the best 1-on-1 goalkeepers in the business, and he has been called upon to keep Liverpool in games many times during the 2023/24 season. The 31-year-old is part of a strong leadership group at Anfield and his calming influence is just another positive for the ex-Roma star.

Alisson's Premier League Statistics (2023/24) Statistic Number Appearances 21 Goals Conceded 19 Clean Sheets 7 Saves 58

RB: Kyle Walker

Manchester City

As was the case with the goalkeeper position, there is fierce competition on the right-hand side of the backline. Kyle Walker is still the man to get past in these XIs, as the Manchester City man is imperious defensively. His blistering pace has helped the Englishman lock up some of the greatest wingers in world football over the past 18 months for club and country.

Related 10 fastest players in Premier League history since records began Kyle Walker, Micky van de Ven, Dominik Szoboszlai and Antonio Rudiger are among the fastest players in Premier League history.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben White have both put in brilliant performances so far in 2023/24, and there could be a case for each player to sneak into the right-back spot in this side. Alexander-Arnold has been putting up impressive attacking numbers, although there are always question marks around the defensive side of his game.

Kyle Walker's Premier League Statistics (2023/24) Statistic Number Appearances 25 Goals 0 Assists 2 Clean Sheets 4

CB: William Saliba

Arsenal

William Saliba has been one of the most dominant players in the entire division, and to do so at only 22 years old is incredible. The Arsenal ace has started every league game of the season at the time of writing and has rarely looked off the pace.

John Stones was a strong contender to make it into this role, but the Man City defender's injury issues mean he just misses out. Saliba has helped the Gunners to 11 clean sheets in 27 Premier League matches, which is the most in the competition to date. It also doesn't hurt that the Frenchman is a strong presence in both penalty areas.

William Saliba's Premier League Statistics (2023/24) Statistic Number Appearances 27 Goals 2 Assists 1 Clean Sheets 11

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

Liverpool's skipper is looking to lift further silverware while donning the captain's armband after leading his side to a Carabao Cup triumph. Virgil van Dijk had to make it into this team when considering the 32-year-old makes it into all-time Premier League XIs for some people.

Related The 10 Best Premier League Centre-Backs Right Now (Ranked) The Premier League has loads of quality centre-backs right now, but who are the best 10?

Following a poor 2022/23 season by his lofty standards, Van Dijk has looked back to his best with forwards across the country struggling to get any change out of the Reds' leader. He still has more than enough pace to keep up with even the quickest attackers in the league, and his aerial presence is unmatched at this stage of his career.

Virgil van Dijk's Premier League Statistics (2023/24) Statistic Number Appearances 25 Goals 2 Assists 2 Clean Sheets 8

LB: Nathan Ake

Manchester City

Perhaps the position on the pitch with the least competition, Nathan Ake, makes the team despite being a centre-back by trade. The former Chelsea youth academy prospect has been fantastic for Pep Guardiola's side as the left-back who provides cover while the majority of the side bomb on to help going forward.

Ake is a brilliant back-post defender, and he rarely ever puts a foot wrong when in possession of the ball. Van Dijk's international teammate has kept £80 million signing Josko Gvardiol out of the starting team at the Etihad in recent times, proving just how good he has been for the champions.

Nathan Ake's Premier League Statistics (2023/24) Statistic Number Appearances 22 Goals 2 Assists 2 Clean Sheets 3

DM: Rodri

Manchester City

The man who makes the best team in world football over the past 12 months tick. Rodri is vital to the Citizens at the heart of the midfield as shown by the fact the Spaniard hasn't been on the losing side at club level for over a year. The three Premier League games the team have lost so far in the 2023/24 campaign have been when Rodri has been absent through suspension.

Related Top 10 Premier League midfielders ranked Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes and Martin Odeagaard all feature in the Premier League's top 10 midfielders right now.

He is the lynchpin that holds everything together for Guardiola's well-oiled machine. Having the 27-year-old screening Saliba and Van Dijk at the back would be an envious task for any opposing player to come up against. Rodri's intelligence on the pitch allows him to find space anywhere on the field and this makes it easy for his teammates to pick him out.

Rodri's Premier League Statistics (2023/24) Statistic Number Appearances 24 Goals 6 Assists 5 Big Chances Created 6

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri has gone 59 consecutive games without being on the losing side for Manchester City in all competitions

CM: Declan Rice

Arsenal

Declan Rice has commonly played as a defensive midfielder throughout his career. Mikel Arteta has given the England international slightly more freedom to get forward and contribute goals and assists. This is a role the former West Ham man has flourished in and his £105 million price tag isn't often mentioned, proving he has been one of the best signings of the season.

He may be one of the most expensive players in Premier League history, but Rice is performing to the level expected when he swapped east London for north London in 2023. Rodri sitting in the number six position in this team would allow Rice to play a more box-to-box role, similar to the one he has impressed in for the Gunners in his debut campaign.

Declan Rice's Premier League Statistics (2023/24) Statistic Number Appearances 27 Goals 5 Assists 5 Big Chances Created 5

CM: Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

Injury issues threatened to ruin Kevin De Bruyne's entire season as the Belgian limped off during Man City's opening day victory at Turf Moor over Burnley. The wonderful technician has stepped back into his team after missing the first half of the campaign and instantly struck fear into the hearts of Liverpool and Arsenal fans.

His influence on the Citizens is so enormous that De Bruyne is seen as the difference between winning a fourth successive league title and failure. His late cameo against Newcastle in January, where he provided a goal and an assist to turn the game on its head, proves the impact he can have in such a short space of time.

Kevin De Bruyne's Premier League Statistics (2023/24) Statistic Number Appearances 8 Goals 1 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 6

RW: Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

The 10th-highest goalscorer in Premier League history is a no-brainer on the right wing for this side. Mohamed Salah has been an output machine for Liverpool ever since he arrived in Merseyside in 2017.

Related 15 best wingers in the Premier League ranked The Premier League is filled with talent, but the incredible depth on the wings is phenomenal.

The Egyptian hasn't looked like slowing down in 2023/24 either, as Salah has contributed 15 goals and nine assists at the time of writing. He is consistently towards the top of the scoring charts in the Premier League but is also a prevalent creator in Jurgen Klopp's team. Bukayo Saka is unfortunate to miss out on the team as the Arsenal youngster has been brilliant, but Salah is possibly the best winger in the division's history.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League Statistics (2023/24) Statistic Number Appearances 21 Goals 15 Assists 9 Big Chances Created 18

ST: Erling Haaland

Manchester City

There's no way the man to have broken the Premier League goalscoring record in his debut campaign in the English top flight wouldn't make it into the team. Darwin Nunez has found impressive form for Liverpool, but no one can compete with the sheer volume of goals Erling Haaland has racked up for the side in sky blue.

Related 10 best strikers in the Premier League ranked Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Ivan Toney all feature as the 10 best strikers in the Premier League right now are ranked.

The Norwegian netted 36 times in only 35 appearances during his curtain-raising season and has continued that into his second term in Manchester. The 23-year-old had a brief interruption due to injury, but it comes as a surprise any time the clinical forward's name isn't on the scoresheet. The chances he would be supplied with by the likes of De Bruyne and Salah in this team would be incredible.

Erling Haaland's Premier League Statistics (2023/24) Statistic Number Appearances 22 Goals 18 Assists 5 Big Chances Created 5

LW: Phil Foden

Manchester City

Fans have become accustomed to seeing Phil Foden's new goal celebration as the English star has been at the centre of everything good Man City have done so far in the 2023/24 season. The versatility of Foden has allowed him to make his way into the side as he is capable of playing on either wing and in a more central role.

His quick feet have baffled opposing defenders on a number of occasions as he matures into being one of the best players in the Premier League. Having created nine big chances in the first 27 games of the league season, the 23-year-old has been one of the main sources of creativity for the reigning champions in De Buryne's absence.

Phil Foden's Premier League Statistics (2023/24) Statistic Number Appearances 27 Goals 11 Assists 7 Big Chances Created 9

All statistics in the tables in this article are courtesy of the Premier League (Correct as of 08/03/2024)