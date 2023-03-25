OptaJoe recently released a graphic which shows how difficult the remaining fixtures are for each Premier League team.

The recently dismissed Patrick Vieira will be a bit sick as Crystal Palace are ranked to have the easiest run of fixtures. In fact, Palace play just two sides currently in the top-half of the table in their remaining fixtures.

Vieira would have been confident of turning it around and guiding Palace up the table. After the Frenchman's sacking, it is now the job of Roy Hodgson to do just that.

Fixtures can be deceiving, though, Palace's remaining games mean they've had a much harder first half of the season than most. Should Hodgson guide Palace to a top-half finish, the appointment will be seen as a masterstroke. In reality, though, the fixtures Palace have are favourable, and they could have shown more loyalty to Vieira.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the graphic, Brentford have the toughest set of remaining fixtures.

Who have the toughest games left in the Premier League?

Thomas Frank's side have had an incredible season to date, but have the daunting task of facing six of the current top seven. The meticulous Frank will be aware of the upcoming games and will want to avoid their season fizzling out.

The graphic makes interesting reading for the fight for the top four.

Battle for Europe, relegation and the title race

Newcastle United currently occupy fifth place and have a much more difficult set of fixtures than any of the top four sides. Eddie Howe will know that his side have actually fared well against the top sides in the league this season, with their only defeats being at the hands of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Of the current relegation candidates, Nottingham Forest have the toughest run of fixtures. Steve Cooper's side hope to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. Relegation for Forest would spell danger having spent so much in both transfer windows. They effectively bought a whole new squad, something that was somewhat forced upon them with a number of players being on loan last season.

The title race will remain an intriguing tussle, with Arsenal and Manchester City facing similar levels of difficult fixtures.

Arsenal are eight points clear at the top of the table, having played a game more than Manchester City. Mikel Arteta's side are firmly in the driver's seat and are on course to lift their first Premier League title since the 2003/2004 season. A long wait for such a big club.

This Premier League season is on course to be one of the most exciting in years.

With so much at stake in terms of the title race, European places and the relegation battle, the last few games will be nail biters for those involved, and we can't wait to see how it all unfolds.