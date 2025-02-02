Summary Arsenal humbled Manchester City on Sunday afternoon with an empathic 5-1 victory.

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly was a standout player with a goal and solid defensive performance.

Manchester City struggled to make an impact, with Haaland unable to make a lasting impact other than a goal against the run of play.

Manchester City were handed a humbling 5-1 defeat by Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, as the Gunners claimed all three points at the Emirates Stadium to keep themselves in close pursuit of Premier League leaders Liverpool. Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland found the back of the net within 10 minutes of each half, but goals from Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Kai Havertz sealed a comfortable win for the north London side.

The Gunners wasted no time drawing first blood, breaking the deadlock within just two minutes. Leandro Trossard, snatched the ball right from under Manuel Akanji’s nose. A slick exchange with Kai Havertz set up Martin Odegaard for the easiest of tap-ins, leaving Stefan Ortega with no chance. Stunned and scrambling, City’s shaky backline narrowly escaped further punishment when Gabriel Martinelli’s celebrations were cut short by the offside flag in a frantic opening 10 minutes.

Nevertheless, it’s fair to say that the early chaos soon subsided, allowing the game to settle into a slower tempo, with much of the first half becoming a battle for control in midfield. Omar Marmoush registered Guardiola’s side’s first meaningful attempt in the 15th minute, though Arsenal appeared the more organized outfit. The next significant opportunity didn’t arise until later in the half when Josko Gvardiol rose highest from a corner, directing a powerful header goalward - only for David Raya to pull off a stunning, highlight-reel save that could be a contender for Save of the Season.

Havertz then came close himself, sending a close-range effort bobbling wide to sum up the confidence-struck frontman. Yet, after a breathless opening spell, the game settled into a tactical chess match. Both sides seemed content to move pieces rather than risk a bold gambit, playing as if possession alone was the name of the game rather than seizing the moment to shift the tide in their favour.

The match didn’t start with any caution, and neutrals hoped the halftime break would spark more of the same energy. Their wishes were granted when Haaland powered a header past Raya, only for Thomas Partey’s deflected strike at the other end to quickly restore Arsenal’s lead within a minute of conceding. With the momentum back on their side, Arsenal abandoned their conservative approach and pressed for a third goal, which arrived courtesy of Hale End product Myles Lewis-Skelly.

At 3-1, the north London side appeared to be cruising, with Gabriel Martinelli forcing Ortega into a save shortly after. Though he didn’t find the net then, Martinelli later played a pivotal role in setting up Kai Havertz for the fourth goal of the afternoon, before super-sub Ethan Nwaneri added a fifth. It was a statement win for Mikel Arteta and his squad, who remain six points adrift of Liverpool, whose game in hand arrives in the form of a Merseyside Derby on February 12th.

Match Highlights

Full match highlights will be added once made available...

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya - 7/10

Made an incredible save in the 23rd minute to keep out Gvardiol, the reaction time of the Spaniard was second to absolutely none, as he then made another great save later on.

RB - Jurrien Timber - 6/10

Was lucky not to concede a goal after losing out in an aerial duel to Gvardiol - and was the first to receive a booking as he often looked a little rash in the challenge.

CB - William Saliba - 7/10

Cool as you like, as per. However, Saliba was far less involved than his partner in crime, and so he naturally ranks slightly lower, especially after losing the crucial duel that led to Haaland's equaliser.

CB - Gabriel - 8/10

Rock solid, and there's genuine room for debate over who Arsenal's best centre-back is. The Brazilian will no doubt get even better marks from the Emirates faithful for the winding up tactics he deployed on Haaland.

LB - Myles Lewis-Skelly - 9/10

He's quickly forging a reputation as a tenacious young force. He never looks too young to be a Premier League starter, and outmuscling Haaland in the first-half was a key example of that, before he showed his sense of adventure to cut inside and score the Arsenal third just after the hour-mark.

CM - Martin Odegaard - 8/10

Scored the easy opener to give Arsenal a lead in the second minute. He was omnipresent in his side's press and buildup play, keeping the Gunners constantly ticking.

CDM - Thomas Partey - 8/10

Did really well to make it as difficult as possible for City to find a way through the central spaces. Positionally, Partey was supreme, and he grabbed himself a goal to crown a good performance.

CM - Declan Rice - 7/10

Created one big chance when his pass to Havertz cut the City defence open, while his all-around play was solid even if unremarkable. He did the dirty work so his team could relish a big win.

RW - Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Unlike his teammates, Martinelli was very quiet throughout the afternoon, and his only moment of note came when he scored after venturing into an offside position and later assisted Havertz.

ST - Kai Havertz - 7.5/10

Assisted the opener, but missed an absolute sitter later on in the half. His confidence was clearly struck for much of the evening, as he always looked nervous about taking the ball forward, and would rather give it to someone else to deal with. But scoring the fourth goal will no doubt help him kick on.

LW - Leandro Trossard - 7/10

His high-press led to Arsenal's opening goal, and his influence in the attacking third didn't let up. His trickery was too much to handle for Nunes at times, and he played some nice balls beyond the defence for Havertz to chase.

Sub - Ethan Nwaneri - 7.5/10

Scored the fifth goal just to ensure the Emirates faithful didn't forget about him after Lewis-Skelly's stunning display. Lively as ever.

Sub - Mikel Merino - 6/10

Solid but unremarkable - did his job by solidifying the midfield area.

Sub - Riccardo Calafiori - N/A

Came on with no time to make a difference.

Sub - Raheem Sterling - N/A

Like Calafiori, Sterling came on in injury time.

Manchester City Player Ratings

GK - Stefan Ortega - 6/10

Can't be blamed for any of the four goals, but in any match that a goalkeeper concedes that many, it's a day at the office to forget.

RB - Matheus Nunes - 5.5/10

Defence hadn't been on Nunes' CV before this season, and this afternoon certainly suggested why - he looked out of his comfort zone against Trossard and Lewis-Skelly.

CB - John Stones - 6.5/10

Didn't exactly paint himself in glory for the opener, but his buildup play from thereon in was much improved. Unlucky to provide the deflection that sent Partey's shot into the back of the net.

CB - Manuel Akanji - 5.5/10

Gifted Arsenal the lead inside two minutes, getting the ball stuck under his feet before being nicked by Trossard. Definitely improved as the game went on, but his howler was unforgivable.

LB - Josko Gvardiol - 7/10

Definitely City's best defender - but that comes as no surprise this season, both in attack and defence as he carved out opportunities for his teammates and had one himself just for Raya to match him from a corner.

CM - Bernardo Silva - 6/10

The best word to use to describe Silva's performance is 'ineffective'. Ineffective at progressing the ball forward, ineffective when tracking back to help Nunes and Akanji out, and ineffective at making any sort of difference as the Portugal international ghosted.

CM - Mateo Kovacic - 7.5/10

At times, it felt like Kovacic was trying to do everything being asked of his midfield teammates. Tackling, staying in shape, moving the ball forward - the former Chelsea star was acting like a one-man midfield and, to be fair, he did a decent job of it. Rodri would have been proud of his teammates' ability to dictate the middle of the park at times before those around him collapsed.

RW - Savinho - 6.5/10

Was pretty quiet in the first-half, but he provided the delivery that led to Haaland's equaliser. Apart from that, didn't have much of a say in all.

CAM - Omar Marmoush - 6/10

Such is the compact way Arsenal were set up, the new signing really struggled to get a foothold in the game, having just one wayward shot to show after the first hour before being hooked off after 72 minutes.

LW - Phil Foden - 6.5/10

Foden's movement was a rare positive from the first-half, but his teammates rarely found him, and on the odd occasion he picked the ball up in space, he wasn't able to produce his usual moments of magic. His poor pass in the second-half went straight to Partey and led to City's demise.

ST - Erling Haaland - 6/10

Touched the ball twice inside the first four minutes, and then didn't touch the ball again until the 40th minute. But Haaland thrives when others think he's underperforming, as shown by his equaliser early into the second half. That being said, though, he was useless for most of the match.

Sub - James McAtee - 6/10

Better than his midfield partner, but still nothing to write home about. Just an average display from the youngster.

Sub - Kevin De Bruyne - 5.5/10

Did very little to repair a collapsed City outlay, completing just 50% of his passes and none of his long balls.

Man of the Match

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Another Hale End gem. Myles Lewis-Skelly was formidable in all areas of his performance against Manchester City. From outmuscling Erling Haaland inside his defensive third to cutting inside and scoring in the attacking third, the young Englishman has completely cured Arsenal of their left-back headaches of the past.

It feels very much like just the start for the 18-year-old, who is easily one of the best full-backs in the Premier League right now. Blink and you'll likely miss his swift ascent into stardom.