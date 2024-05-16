Highlights Manchester City and Arsenal won't wear new kits for the final game despite releasing them this week.

In past seasons, the clubs have debuted their new kits on the last day of the Premier League campaign.

Arsenal Women's team will, however, wear the new 2024/25 kit for their season finale.

Despite both teams revealing their kits for next season 24 hours ago, neither Manchester City nor Arsenal will sport their newest look during their respective final games of the Premier League season.

It has become customary for teams to wear their kit for the following season on the final day should they have already unveiled them. It is often done to build hype around the new kits and get people queuing in droves to get their hands on the newest shirt.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the title rivals will not be doing that this time around and there is a very good reason for it.

Related 10 Most Dramatic Final Days In Premier League History (Ranked) Manchester City and Arsenal could add another day of high drama to the long list of enthralling conclusions to past Premier League seasons.

Why Manchester City Won't Wear New Kit During Final Game

The champions wore their new kit and the end of last season

Despite the fact that the defending champions did opt to play their final fixture last season, they have been prevented from doing so this season because of the hotly contested title race between themselves and Arsenal. City unveiled their new kit on Wednesday evening, but will not be looking to bring it to the Etihad until next campaign.

Despite the fact that Pep Guardiola and co hold a slender advantage at the top of the table and many will expect them to retain their crown, defeat would leave the door wide open for the Gunners to win their first Premier League title in 20 years. Because of this, it is believed that it is preferred that the two championship contenders wear their current kit so that if they lift the crown after the final whistle, they can do so in the same attire they had been chasing the trophy in all season.

There is a precedent for this. Liverpool also chose to do the same thing back in 2022, when their and City's battle for supremacy went to the final day. This was in spite of the fact that they had already revealed their jersey for the following season and had done the same the year prior.

Why Arsenal Won't Wear New Kit During Final Game

Arsenal's Women's team will wear the new kit during their season finale

The same can also be said for Arsenal, who will also be wearing their current outfit on Sunday at 4pm when the game kicks off, despite announcing their new kit on Wednesday night too.

Mikel Arteta's men will not be wearing their new kit for the same reason as Manchester City. Should their rivals slip up, Arsenal will be in pole position to end their league drought and will be looking to celebrate in the same strip that they have been playing in throughout this term.

The same cannot be said for this Arsenal Women's side as it has been confirmed they will sport their new attire during their last game of the season against Brighton on Saturday. Despite sitting third in the WSL table, Jonas Eidevall's ladies are mathematically ruled out of becoming champions, with City and Chelsea the only sides remaining who stand a chance of winning the title.

As a result, the women's side will wear next season's kit in what will be their first game at the Emirates since it was made their permanent home.