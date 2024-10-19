Arsenal will temporarily go top of the Premier League table with a win away at Bournemouth, but they will have to do so with 10 men on the field after William Saliba was awarded a red card inside the opening 30 minutes.

The error itself from Saliba came when he brought down Bournemouth's Evanilson, who found himself with lots of free grass in front of him, and despite referee Rob Jones initially brandishing a yellow card, VAR intervened, sending him to the monitor.

Jones then decided that Saliba's challenge was a clear denial of a goalscoring opportunity, thus, taking away the yellow card and presenting the Frenchman with a straight red, seeing his night come to an end with an hour left to play.

But, it was his teammate Leandro Trossard whose risky backward pass led to the foul being committed.

Sky Sports' Nick Wright, who is present at the Vitality Stadium, detailed how Saliba was waved off by the home fans after receiving red, going on to say that, regardless of the 'woeful pass', it was very risky for the 23-year-old to even consider bringing him down in the first place.

"Saliba is waved off by the home fans. Trossard's woeful pass put him in trouble but it was a huge gamble to bring Evanilson down, however far out. What a moment in this game. Arsenal down a man for an hour."

This red marks the first of Saliba's Arsenal career, and is an uncharacteristic error from the centre-back, who is renowned for his calm and cool composure both on and off the ball, as well as his decision-making.

For the Gunners pair, this isn't the first time they have been criticised in the last week, with Trossard labelled as having 'crazy clumsiness' after a poor performance, particularly in the final third, for his nation in their match against France.

Furthermore, Saliba's performance in the same game was considered 'catastrophic', giving away a penalty (which was missed) and then failing to trail the run of Loïs Openda, who scored. France would eventually come out victorious, though.

With the score level at 0-0 at half-time, it is going to require yet another mammoth effort from the Gunners to come away with all three points, having found themselves in this position twice previously, with Saliba's red being Arsenal's third of the season.