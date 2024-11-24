Key Takeaways Arsenal vs Man Utd have produced countless legendary matches over the years.

The early 2000s saw the two teams clash, including thrown pizza and on-pitch brawls.

In the 2020s, Arsenal have dominated under one of the world's best managers, Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal vs Manchester United was once the Premier League's greatest rivalry. At the start of the 2000s, Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson duelled on the sidelines, looking to inspire and lead their teams to victory. Both sides have ebbed and flowed since, so once the country's finest match has now fallen down the pecking order.

Man United have not won the title since Ferguson left in 2013, whilst the situation is even worse for Arsenal. They are on a 21-year title drought, blowing opportunities to bring it back, most recently in 2022 and 2023. Despite their struggles, the matches have remained entertaining.

Ahead of Ruben Amorim's first match against Arsenal on the 4th December, we have decided to outline the overall Premier League record between the two teams. The Red Devils narrowly pip the Gunners, but recent history looks favourable for Mikel Arteta and Co.

Arsenal vs Man Utd - Overall Premier League Record Club Wins Draws Losses Goals Scored Arsenal 20 18 26 74 Man Utd 26 18 20 88

We have also laid out every single Premier League match between the two teams. Neither team has been relegated from the Premier League since it was formed in 1992, meaning there have been two matches between the two sides every single year since.

List of Premier League Results Between Arsenal and Man Utd Season Match Venue 1992/93 Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United Highbury Stadium 1992/93 Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal Old Trafford 1993/94 Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal Old Trafford 1993/94 Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United Highbury Stadium 1994/95 Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Highbury Stadium 1994/95 Manchester United 3-0 Arsenal Old Trafford 1995/96 Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United Highbury Stadium 1995/96 Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal Old Trafford 1996/97 Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal Old Trafford 1996/97 Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United Highbury Stadium 1997/98 Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United Highbury Stadium 1997/98 Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal Old Trafford 1998/99 Arsenal 3-0 Manchester United Highbury Stadium 1998/99 Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal Old Trafford 1999/00 Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United Highbury Stadium 1999/00 Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal Old Trafford 2000/01 Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United Highbury Stadium 2000/01 Manchester United 6-1 Arsenal Old Trafford 2001/02 Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United Highbury Stadium 2001/02 Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal Old Trafford 2002/03 Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal Old Trafford 2002/03 Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United Highbury Stadium 2003/04 Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal Old Trafford 2003/04 Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United Highbury Stadium 2004/05 Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal Old Trafford 2004/05 Arsenal 2-4 Manchester United Highbury Stadium 2005/06 Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Highbury Stadium 2005/06 Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal Old Trafford 2006/07 Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal Old Trafford 2006/07 Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2007/08 Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2007/08 Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal Old Trafford 2008/09 Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2008/09 Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal Old Trafford 2009/10 Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal Old Trafford 2009/10 Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2010/11 Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal Old Trafford 2010/11 Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2011/12 Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal Old Trafford 2011/12 Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2012/13 Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal Old Trafford 2012/13 Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2013/14 Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal Old Trafford 2013/14 Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2014/15 Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2014/15 Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal Old Trafford 2015/16 Arsenal 3-0 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2015/16 Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal Old Trafford 2016/17 Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal Old Trafford 2016/17 Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2017/18 Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2017/18 Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal Old Trafford 2018/19 Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal Old Trafford 2018/19 Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2019/20 Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal Old Trafford 2019/20 Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2020/21 Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal Old Trafford 2020/21 Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2021/22 Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal Old Trafford 2021/22 Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2022/23 Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal Old Trafford 2022/23 Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2023/24 Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United Emirates Stadium 2023/24 Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal Old Trafford

Related 9 Best Club Teams in English Football History (Ranked) Including legendary Liverpool and Man Utd teams, the best English football clubs of all time have been revealed.

1990s

Sir Alex Ferguson's United pipped Arsenal early on

The 1990s saw both sides win the Premier League. They were titanic clashes, always bringing out the best of the sport and leaving everyone watching in awe. Perhaps symbolising the immense nature of the battle between two of England's greats, the head-to-head record was relatively even — Man United won seven, whilst Arsenal won four.

In the midst of it, one match stands out. Arsenal, on their way to the title, beat Man United 3-2 in November 1997. They went into the match losing just one of their first 13 matches, and they continued that impressive record in what some consider to be one of the best Premier League matches ever.

Wenger's side took the lead when 18-year-old Nicolas Anelka fired beyond Peter Schmeichel, scoring his first Premier League goal in the process. That wasn't the end of it, though, with Arsenal extending their lead before Teddy Sheringham, a former Tottenham Hotspur player, scored twice to frustrate the hosts. However, they had the last laugh when David Platt's late header secured all three points for the Gunners.

Related Manchester United's 25 Greatest Players Ever (Ranked) Manchester United's 25 greatest players ever have been ranked, featuring Sir Bobby Charlton, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, George Best & Roy Keane.

2000s

You could hardly split the two teams

In the 2000s, the legendary battle remained, with Arsenal winning six times and Man United picking up seven victories. It was at the start of the new millennium when the true rivalry was, with their match in 2002 kickstarting years of drama and chaos at Old Trafford.

In May 2002, Arsenal won the title at Old Trafford thanks to a 1-0 win and a goal from Sylvain Wiltord. A year later in 2003, chaos ensued. On their way to going unbeaten, the Gunners drew 0-0 away to Man Utd, but the real focus was on the on-pitch brawl. Patrick Vieira was sent off for kicking Ruud van Nistelrooy before the Dutchman won a penalty late on to have a chance to seal victory. However, he squandered it, much to the enjoyment of Martin Keown, who celebrated his face and was suspended for three months.

When the following match in October 2004 came along, Man United finally ended Arsenal's unbeaten streak. Van Nistelrooy sought revenge by scoring from the spot in the second before Wayne Rooney's late strike sealed all three points. However, the most famous moment has now been dubbed as the 'Battle of the Buffet'. With the Gunners unhappy at what they perceived to be a dive from Rooney for the penalty, tempers boiled over in the tunnel, with Cesc Fabregas eventually admitting in 2017 that he chucked a slice of pizza at Alex Ferguson.

2010s

Man United's 8-2 win against Arsenal has gone down in Premier League history

While Arsenal struggled in the 2010s and Man United deteriorated after Ferguson left in 2013, the matches remained just as iconic. Surprisingly, this was Man United's most successful era against the Gunners, winning 10 times against them, whilst only losing four times.

As part of this, their 8-2 win against the Gunners is one of the most embarrassing matches in Premier League history. The goals just kept flowing in, as a Wayne Rooney hat-trick, Ashley Young’s brace and further efforts from Danny Welbeck, Nani and Park Ji-sung did the damage. "Of course, you feel humiliated when you concede eight goals," Wenger told the BBC afterwards. "It was a terrible day."

2020s

Mikel Arteta has revived Arsenal's success

Close

Arsenal have been revived in the 2020s. Manager Arteta, although initially criticised, has given life to the club and rebuilt them. While they have not won the Premier League – narrowly missing out on the title to Manchester City twice instead – they have impressed, and that's also translated to their matches against Man Utd. They have won six times, losing just twice.

As part of this, they secured their first victory at Old Trafford since 2006 in 2020, whilst recent matches have been entertaining, albeit successful for the Gunners. In the 2023/24 campaign, Arsenal completed the double over Erik ten Hag's side as well, proving that they have truly secured the bragging rights over them.

Related 25 Greatest Arsenal Players Ever (Ranked) Arsenal have had some truly fantastic players play for the club, and GIVEMESPORT has now ranked the 22 best.

Upcoming Fixtures

Ruben Amorim needs to quickly inspire Man Utd to beat Arsenal