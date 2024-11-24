Key Takeaways

  • Arsenal vs Man Utd have produced countless legendary matches over the years.
  • The early 2000s saw the two teams clash, including thrown pizza and on-pitch brawls.
  • In the 2020s, Arsenal have dominated under one of the world's best managers, Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal vs Manchester United was once the Premier League's greatest rivalry. At the start of the 2000s, Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson duelled on the sidelines, looking to inspire and lead their teams to victory. Both sides have ebbed and flowed since, so once the country's finest match has now fallen down the pecking order.

Man United have not won the title since Ferguson left in 2013, whilst the situation is even worse for Arsenal. They are on a 21-year title drought, blowing opportunities to bring it back, most recently in 2022 and 2023. Despite their struggles, the matches have remained entertaining.

Ahead of Ruben Amorim's first match against Arsenal on the 4th December, we have decided to outline the overall Premier League record between the two teams. The Red Devils narrowly pip the Gunners, but recent history looks favourable for Mikel Arteta and Co.

Arsenal vs Man Utd - Overall Premier League Record

Club

Wins

Draws

Losses

Goals Scored

Arsenal

20

18

26

74

Man Utd

26

18

20

88

We have also laid out every single Premier League match between the two teams. Neither team has been relegated from the Premier League since it was formed in 1992, meaning there have been two matches between the two sides every single year since.

List of Premier League Results Between Arsenal and Man Utd

Season

Match

Venue

1992/93

Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United

Highbury Stadium

1992/93

Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

Old Trafford

1993/94

Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal

Old Trafford

1993/94

Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United

Highbury Stadium

1994/95

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United

Highbury Stadium

1994/95

Manchester United 3-0 Arsenal

Old Trafford

1995/96

Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United

Highbury Stadium

1995/96

Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal

Old Trafford

1996/97

Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal

Old Trafford

1996/97

Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United

Highbury Stadium

1997/98

Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United

Highbury Stadium

1997/98

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

Old Trafford

1998/99

Arsenal 3-0 Manchester United

Highbury Stadium

1998/99

Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

Old Trafford

1999/00

Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United

Highbury Stadium

1999/00

Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2000/01

Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United

Highbury Stadium

2000/01

Manchester United 6-1 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2001/02

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United

Highbury Stadium

2001/02

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2002/03

Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2002/03

Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United

Highbury Stadium

2003/04

Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2003/04

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

Highbury Stadium

2004/05

Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2004/05

Arsenal 2-4 Manchester United

Highbury Stadium

2005/06

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United

Highbury Stadium

2005/06

Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2006/07

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2006/07

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2007/08

Arsenal 2-2 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2007/08

Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2008/09

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2008/09

Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2009/10

Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2009/10

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2010/11

Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2010/11

Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2011/12

Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2011/12

Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2012/13

Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2012/13

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2013/14

Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2013/14

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2014/15

Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2014/15

Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2015/16

Arsenal 3-0 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2015/16

Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2016/17

Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2016/17

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2017/18

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2017/18

Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2018/19

Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2018/19

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2019/20

Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2019/20

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2020/21

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2020/21

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2021/22

Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2021/22

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2022/23

Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal

Old Trafford

2022/23

Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2023/24

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

2023/24

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

Old Trafford
2

1990s

Sir Alex Ferguson's United pipped Arsenal early on

Arsenal vs Man Utd

The 1990s saw both sides win the Premier League. They were titanic clashes, always bringing out the best of the sport and leaving everyone watching in awe. Perhaps symbolising the immense nature of the battle between two of England's greats, the head-to-head record was relatively even — Man United won seven, whilst Arsenal won four.

In the midst of it, one match stands out. Arsenal, on their way to the title, beat Man United 3-2 in November 1997. They went into the match losing just one of their first 13 matches, and they continued that impressive record in what some consider to be one of the best Premier League matches ever.

Wenger's side took the lead when 18-year-old Nicolas Anelka fired beyond Peter Schmeichel, scoring his first Premier League goal in the process. That wasn't the end of it, though, with Arsenal extending their lead before Teddy Sheringham, a former Tottenham Hotspur player, scored twice to frustrate the hosts. However, they had the last laugh when David Platt's late header secured all three points for the Gunners.

3

2000s

You could hardly split the two teams

Martin Keown , Ray Parlour, Kolo Toure and Lauren of Arsenal taunt Ruud Van Nistelrooy of Manchester United

In the 2000s, the legendary battle remained, with Arsenal winning six times and Man United picking up seven victories. It was at the start of the new millennium when the true rivalry was, with their match in 2002 kickstarting years of drama and chaos at Old Trafford.

In May 2002, Arsenal won the title at Old Trafford thanks to a 1-0 win and a goal from Sylvain Wiltord. A year later in 2003, chaos ensued. On their way to going unbeaten, the Gunners drew 0-0 away to Man Utd, but the real focus was on the on-pitch brawl. Patrick Vieira was sent off for kicking Ruud van Nistelrooy before the Dutchman won a penalty late on to have a chance to seal victory. However, he squandered it, much to the enjoyment of Martin Keown, who celebrated his face and was suspended for three months.

When the following match in October 2004 came along, Man United finally ended Arsenal's unbeaten streak. Van Nistelrooy sought revenge by scoring from the spot in the second before Wayne Rooney's late strike sealed all three points. However, the most famous moment has now been dubbed as the 'Battle of the Buffet'. With the Gunners unhappy at what they perceived to be a dive from Rooney for the penalty, tempers boiled over in the tunnel, with Cesc Fabregas eventually admitting in 2017 that he chucked a slice of pizza at Alex Ferguson.

2010s

Man United's 8-2 win against Arsenal has gone down in Premier League history

Rooney celebrates during their 8-2 win

While Arsenal struggled in the 2010s and Man United deteriorated after Ferguson left in 2013, the matches remained just as iconic. Surprisingly, this was Man United's most successful era against the Gunners, winning 10 times against them, whilst only losing four times.

As part of this, their 8-2 win against the Gunners is one of the most embarrassing matches in Premier League history. The goals just kept flowing in, as a Wayne Rooney hat-trick, Ashley Young’s brace and further efforts from Danny Welbeck, Nani and Park Ji-sung did the damage. "Of course, you feel humiliated when you concede eight goals," Wenger told the BBC afterwards. "It was a terrible day."

2020s

Mikel Arteta has revived Arsenal's success

Arsenal have been revived in the 2020s. Manager Arteta, although initially criticised, has given life to the club and rebuilt them. While they have not won the Premier League – narrowly missing out on the title to Manchester City twice instead – they have impressed, and that's also translated to their matches against Man Utd. They have won six times, losing just twice.

As part of this, they secured their first victory at Old Trafford since 2006 in 2020, whilst recent matches have been entertaining, albeit successful for the Gunners. In the 2023/24 campaign, Arsenal completed the double over Erik ten Hag's side as well, proving that they have truly secured the bragging rights over them.

Upcoming Fixtures

