Highlights Arsenal and Manchester City's eliminations from the Champions League could be a good omen for England's hopes at Euro 2024, thanks to a 36-year curse.

Since the European Cup was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992, the country of the winner has failed to lift either the World Cup or the Euros which has taken place that year.

The last nation to win a major international trophy after a club from that country won the European Cup was the Netherlands in 1988.

Wednesday night proved to be one to forget for English clubs in the Champions League, as both Arsenal and Manchester City crashed out of the prestigious European competition. Losses to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid mean that England won't have any representation in the semi-finals, something which might take other clubs by surprise given the spending power of the two Premier League giants.

For Arsenal, they struggled to fashion many chances of note against a stubborn Bayern side, who advanced with a 3-2 win on aggregate thanks to a 1-0 win at the Allianz Arena. Man City, however, were much more dominant against Madrid, but could only muster a 1-1 draw, and Los Blancos would eventually win on penalties. But there could be a silver lining for English fans to cling on to, which revolves around how the country of the club who wins the Champions League has then fared in major international tournaments in the same year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: 2023/24 is only the third season in the 21st century that there will be no English teams in the Champions League semi-finals.

Country of Club who wins Champions League Struggles at Euros and World Cup

36 years since nation won international tournament after club from that country won the Champions League

Since the European Cup was rebranded as the Champions League back in 1992, there have been 14 different winners of the competition from seven different nations. Yet while that country may enjoy the biggest success in Europe's greatest club competition, they have then struggled to perform at either the World Cup or the Euros of that year.

The country of the club which has won the Champions League has not won either of the major international tournaments which take place in the summer which follows. The closest a team has come to breaking that curse was in 2004. Jose Mourinho's Porto shocked the world by becoming champions of Europe, before Portugal enjoyed a stellar run in the Euros that same year.

With a squad full of stars such as Deco, Luis Figo, Rui Costa, and a young Cristiano Ronaldo, A Seleção das Quinas made it to the final of the competition, where they faced Greece. However, it proved to be a year for the underdogs, as Portugal were beaten 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Angelos Charisteas.

That result ensured that the infamous Champions League curse continued on the international stage. To find the last nation to win a major international tournament after a club from their country got their hands on the European trophy, you have to go back 36 years.

Netherlands the Last Country to Win Euros after Champions League Success

PSV won Champions League the same year as Euros Success

In the summer of 1988, PSV found themselves in the final of the European Cup, having beaten Real Madrid and Galatasaray in their previous matches. Between them and success stood Benfica, who had already lifted club football's biggest trophy twice, in 1960/61 and then again in 1961/62.

Following a goalless draw in normal time, the game went to penalties, and the Dutch side would prevail. Scoring five out of five penalties, Antonio Veloso would then miss the decisive spot-kick for the Portuguese club.

Success meant that PSV completed an incredible treble, as they lifted the European Cup, the Dutch Cup, and the league title. For some players, though, success at club level would only be the beginning of what proved to be a trophy-laden summer.

Five players from that PSV team would go on to play for the Netherlands during the Euros that summer in West Germany, including Ronald Koeman, lining up alongside Frank Rijkaard, Ruud Gullit, and Marco van Basten, some of the best talents European football has ever seen. Rinus Michels' side would beat England 3-1 in the group stage, following that up with a victory against the Republic of Ireland.

After a 2-1 victory against West Germany in the semi-finals, the Netherlands would face the Soviet Union in the final. Despite suffering a 1-0 loss in the group stage to the same opponents, Gullit and Co. would avenge that defeat and win the final 2-0, lifting the European Championship trophy for the first time in their history.

How England are Shaping Up for Euro 2024

Three Lions among the favourites for the tournament

Since then, though, major tournaments have become something of a curse for the country who have had a club win the Champions League in the same year. And while there is a lot of superstition at work, Arsenal and Man City's eliminations from the tournament could prove to be something of a good omen for the Three Lions this summer.

Should the 36-year tradition hold for the 2024 rendition of the Euros, England will stand a good chance of winning the competition for the first time ever. Not only do the Three Lions have some of the best talent in the world at their disposal, including the likes of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, but several players benefit from having a reduced fixture schedule, enabling them to rest and recover in the final weeks of the season, which will ensure that they are ready to go when the international tournament begins.

Gareth Southgate's side are among the favourites for the competition, but they must hope that the likes of France stumble on the European stage. Should Paris Saint-Germain finally break their Champions League drought this summer, then there could be an even greater chance of that happening.