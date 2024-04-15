This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Richard Keys says Arsenal lost the Premier League title against Manchester City, rather than Aston Villa.

Arsenal had a great opportunity to win at the Etihad but ended up leaving with a 0-0 draw.

The Gunners now face an uphill task to beat City to be champions this season.

Arsenal suffered a blow to their Premier League title hopes when they suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa over the weekend. Late goals from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins earned the visitors a crucial three points at the Emirates Stadium.

Villa's former Arsenal duo, manager Unai Emery and goalkeeper Emi Martinez, got the job done over the former club. The result leaves Arsenal in second place, two points behind new league leaders Manchester City. Villa meanwhile are now in the top four, three points clear of Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham in fifth.

If Arsenal don't go on to win the Premier League, people will point to the defeat at Villa as the key turning point in the title race. Pundit Richard Keys disagrees, and believes the pivotal moment is a game that happened at the end of last month. Arsenal put in a dominant performance away at Manchester City on March 30, but could only come away with a point as City held out for a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal Were 'Scared to Win' at Man City

That's when they lost the title, says Keys

In his latest blog post, Keys says Arsenal "lost" the Premier League title race at City, despite having them "by the throat" during last month's match. The pundit has doubled down on his previous claims that Arsenal looked "scared to win" the game that day, rather than being scared to lose the tie. He points to the "huge difference" in mentality between the two teams, and says Arsenal rue the opportunity they didn't take.

He wrote: "If Arsenal don’t win the title now everybody will look back on the Villa defeat as the day it was lost. I don’t agree. I think they lost it at Man City.

"They had City by the throat that day. They were the better side, but failed to take advantage of their superiority. I’ve previously said they looked scared to win it - not lose it. There’s a huge difference between those two mind sets.

"If they’d shown just a little more ambition - a little more belief - they could’ve won it and at the same time put City out of the race. If’s, but’s and maybe’s I know, but it was a massive opportunity missed."

Arsenal's Remaining Fixtures

Arsenal's focus is now on Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich. But after that, they have six more Premier League games to try and clinch the Premier League title.

They travel to Wolves on Saturday (April 20), before hosting Chelsea at the Emirates three days later. On Sunday April 28, they face Tottenham in the north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. That could be crucial for Arsenal, as a way over their rivals will give them the belief and momentum they need heading into the closing games.

After that, they travel to a struggling Manchester United on May 12 before seeing out the season at home to Everton on May 19. That means the Gunners do not have to face any of the top four in their remaining league games, so the onus is on them to have a strong end to the season and see off rivals City and Liverpool.