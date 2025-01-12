Reigning FA Cup-holders Manchester United knocked out Arsenal after winning the penalty shoot-out 5-4 in what was a blockbuster third-round clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners dominated possession in the early phases of the match and thought they had got their reward inside 20 minutes when Gabriel Martinelli ran onto the ball deflected into his path by Harry Maguire, and fired home past Altay Bayindir. However, a late flag was raised by the assistant referee, and the goal was ultimately ruled out. A gentle reminder that there was no VAR in play.

Aside from a lone long-range effort from Kobbie Mainoo that lacked power to go past David Raya, Ruben Amorim's men struggled to progress the ball past into the opposition's half, and on the rare occasions that they did, there were few options available to them in advanced areas.

In one rare attack forward, Bruno Fernandes was taken down on the outside of the penalty area by Gabriel Jesus, but referee Andrew Madley deemed there to be no foul. With the Red Devils' captain outraged by the non-decision, he threw his boot twice and was brandished with a yellow card for dissent. However, Jesus came out the worse of the two on the challenge, and was unable to continue - stretchered off - with Raheem Sterling having to come on as a replacement.

To add to Arsenal's injury woes, Martin Odegaard looked to pick up a knock towards the end of the first half, though he would come out with his team to start the second half.

With the Gunners having failed to register a shot on target in the first half, they were made to pay on the break, with Myles Lewis-Skelly over-committing and sliding past the ball, with Alejandro Garnacho able to run into space. From there, he placed a weighted pass square for Fernandes to run onto, and he slotted the ball past Raya to break the deadlock.

This goal took the tempo of the game up a notch, and it became an end-to-end contest. The game warmed up further when Diogo Dalot was sent off on the hour mark for a second yellow card, leaving Man United having to defend their lead for 30 minutes. However, they would reply almost instantly with Bayindir's questionable punch away falling to Gabriel Magalhaes to strike home the equaliser.

Things turned from bad to worse for the Red Devils when Harry Maguire was deemed to have brought down Kai Havertz in the box, with the referee pointing to the spot. Upon video review, it looked like a very harsh decision. However, Odegaard's spot kick was saved by Bayindir. Declan Rice was brought on, and he had a glorious opportunity to help Arsenal complete the comeback, but his close-range header was saved.

Havertz missed an opportunity at point-blank range, getting his body all wrong, and in stoppage time, Rice came inches close to sending Arsenal to the fourth-round and knocking the current holders out in the same outing. However, the score remained level when the final whistle sounded, and extra-time ensued.

Extra-time substitute Leandro Trossard thought he had finally given the Gunners the lead, when he ran onto Havertz's perfectly-weighted cross that was fired across goal, but de Ligt was there to somehow steer the ball high and over the bar in a piece of magnificent defending. Neither side could find a winner in extra time, with the match sent the distance and to penalties. Arsenal would be without Jorginho for the shootout though, after he limped off with injury.

Fernandes and Odegaard both converted the opening spot kicks for their respective teams, and after Amad Diallo doubled Man United's advantage, Havertz was next up, but his penalty was saved by Bayindir. With Leny Yoro and Rice both converting the third spot kicks, Lisandro Martinez calmly slotted home to put the pressure on Thomas Partey's shoulders. A miss and Arsenal would be eliminated at the first time of asking, but he ensured that his side remained in the tie. The pressure ultimately fell onto Joshua Zirkzee, and in what has been a hugely difficult few weeks for the Dutchman, he looked composed, and his spot-kick sent Arsenal sailing out of the FA Cup.

Arsenal vs. Man Utd - Match Statistics Arsenal Statistic Man Utd 70 Possession (%) 30 26 Shots 7 7 Shots on Target 4 12 Corners 2 3 Saves 6 2 Yellow Cards 4 0 Red Cards 1

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya - 6.5/10

Had very little to do for most of the contest. Not much he could have done about the opener. Stepped up in extra time when Man Utd applied some late pressure on his goal.

RB - Jurrien Timber - 7/10

Was very comfortable in possession and kept Man United's attackers at bay down that flank. Won most of his ground duels too.

CB - Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Defended well, and was in the right place to receive the ball in the box with a beautifully taken strike to level the game up and swing the momentum into Arsenal's favour for the rest of the contest.

CB - William Saliba - 6.5/10

Not up to his usual standards, but it wasn't a poor performance, nonetheless.

LB - Myles Lewis-Skelly - 6/10

Caught out on the half-way line and over-committed, which led to Man United's opening goal. Aside from that though, it was another solid performance for the youngster.

CM - Martin Odegaard - 6.5/10

Looked to have picked up a knock in the first-half, but was able to continue, and was integral to Arsenal's resurgence in the second-half in terms of orchestrating the play. However, his penalty kick was a poor one and was saved by Bayindir.

CM - Jorginho - 6/10

Orchestrated attacking play alongside Odegaard, looking to play in the long ball and registered some key passes, whilst he was solid defensively and making tackles. Perhaps the one downside of his performance was that he lost possession over a dozen times.

CM - Mikel Merino - 5/10

The Spaniard struggled in possession, being caught out on a plethora of occasions. However, he did play in a few key passes and created one big chance before he was subbed off.

ST - Kai Havertz - 6/10

A very quiet performance from the German, receiving limited touches of the ball. He was impactful in ground duels though.

RW - Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

Had quite a few touches of the ball but was unable to really contribute to the attacking play. Would last just over half-an-hour before being stretchered off with an injury after making a challenge on Bruno Fernandes.

LW - Gabriel Martinelli - 5/10

Thought he had got Arsenal off to a glistening start, but his strike was ruled out by the assistant for offside. Was quiet for much of the contest after that, but did put in the much-needed cross which ultimately led to the equaliser.

Sub - Raheem Sterling - 7/10

Looked miles off the pace when he initially came on, but was electric in the second half with his quick feet dazzling defenders around him.

Sub - Declan Rice - 7/10

Looked bright when he came on and had a glorious opportunity to take the lead with a header, finding himself in acres of space in the box, but was unable to convert thanks to a great save from the Red Devils keeper. He had a second chance in stoppage time, but his shot went mere inches wide of the post.

Sub - Leandro Trossard - 6/10

Was brought on to start the extra-time period. Was on the end of a perfectly-weighted cross which saw the goal gaping, but was well-defended by de Ligt.

Sub - Thomas Partey - 6/10

Came on as an extra-time substitution and received a flurry of boos every time he touched the ball. Put in some good crosses and added more fresh legs to help tire out a depleted Man United side.

Sub - Kieran Tierney - N/A

Was only on the field for eight minutes, coming on for an injured Jorginho.

Man Utd Player Ratings

GK - Altay Bayindir - 8/10

His ball distribution with his feet was questionable at times. Looked unsettled throughout the early phases of the game, but had a good defence in front of him for support. Made a penalty save in what was a crucial moment of the game and followed it up with another great save to deny Rice. Looked a changed man from the second-half onwards.

RWB - Noussair Mazraoui - 6/10

Was solid aerially, and made a few clearances, largely having to defend Martinelli. He also offered himself up forward, but was unable to make the desired impact on that side of the ball.

CB - Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

Solid in defence, and tracked the runs from Arsenal's attackers well. Perhaps an underrated performance from the Dutchman, capped off by an incredible piece of defending on the line in extra-time to deny Trossard.

CB - Harry Maguire - 7/10

Very solid first half, commanding in the air and being very physical against Arsenal's front three. Was unlucky to give the penalty away.

CB - Lisandro Martinez - 6/10

Picked up an early booking - perhaps slightly harshly - but that didn't seem to deter him from playing his usual style of play.

LWB - Diogo Dalot - 4/10

Always a willing runner flying up and down the flank, but wasteful in possession, and didn't offer more than just a body going forward. It wasn't his best performance defensively either, and he was sent off with half-an-hour remaining for a second yellow card.

CM - Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10

Had Man Utd's biggest chance in the first half. Looked comfortable in possession, and was arguably the team's best midfielder, especially in the first period of play.

CM - Manuel Ugarte - 6/10

Looked comfortable alongside Mainoo in the middle of the park. He has very much improved under Amorim in this formation.

RW - Alejandro Garnacho - 5/10

Was largely a non-factor throughout the first half, but was able to capitalise on a defensive mishap from the Gunners, allowing him to run into space and play in a perfectly weighted ball for Fernandes to open the scoring.

ST - Rasmus Hojlund - 4/10

Starved of service throughout. But was ineffective in trying to get involved with the game.

LW - Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

Made positive balls forward. But his outburst after he thought he was fouled, and throwing his boot multiple times, was unacceptable as the captain. Nonetheless, he was the recipient of the first goal, and a good one at that.

Sub - Amad Diallo - 6.5/10

Looked bright when he came on, often looking to press in attacking areas and stretching his legs to inject pace. Despite having limited touches, he made good use of his opportunities, making a key pass and always playing on the front-foot.

Sub - Joshua Zirkzee - 6/10

Despite having a difficult last few weeks, he came on and looked very positive going forward. Carried the ball well into the opposition half, and forced a save from Raya late on in the contest.

Sub - Toby Collyer - 6/10

Didn't look out of place in the midfield. Picked his opportunities to run forward or hold back to great effect.

Sub - Tyrell Malacia - 6/10

Was brought on to start the extra-time period. Defended very well, especially late on in the second-half of the additional 30 minutes.

Sub - Leny Yoro - 6/10

Came on to replace Maguire. Didn't have much to do in all fairness, registering just a handful of touches of the football. Did convert his penalty though.

Man of the Match

Altay Bayindir (Manchester United)

Despite a shaky start to the contest where the ball distribution with his feet looked questionable at best, Altay Bayindir went from zero to hero in just over 120 minutes of play.

His stunning save to deny Odegaard from the spot with the score level at 1-1 and his side with 10 men after Dalot saw red, he put his body on the line on multiple occasions and was in the right place at the right time to make the necessary saves to ensure the tie went the distance.

The Turkish international came up trumps again in the shootout, saving Kai Havertz’s spot-kick, which ultimately saw the reigning cup-holders clinch victory in dramatic fashion on the road.