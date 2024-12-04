Goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba saw Arsenal close in slightly on Premier League leaders Liverpool, after they defeated Manchester United 2-0 in their blockbuster mid-week clash.

This match also served as a preview of what could be to come with the two sides having been drawn against each other in the FA Cup third-round draw, where they will meet once again at the Emirates Stadium in January.

The Gunners thought they had gotten off to an electric start when Gabriel Martinelli rifled the ball home inside four minutes after Andre Onana miscued a pass, but Kai Havertz was well offside. However, Arsenal continued to mount the pressure with a high press, causing United all sorts of problems at the back, especially on the right-hand side, with Bukayo Saka always looking to drive into the box.

But the visitors were able to withstand that pressure despite not registering a single touch or shot in their opposition's box through the first 42 minutes. However, it was the Red Devils who came closest to breaking the deadlock after Diogo Dalot's strike across goal was steered wide just before half-time.

Jurrien Timber opened the scoring eight minutes into the second-half, with Arsenal executing yet another corner to perfection, and Declan Rice's ball finding the Dutch right-back to glance home in what was their first shot on target all game.

Amorim wasted no time in making a flurry of substitutions, bringing on their goalscorers from last weekend in Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee, as well as a debut for Lenny Yoro. But these changes would not make much of a difference, with Arsenal just relentless from set-pieces, looking unstoppable, even without Gabriel on the pitch.

This time the ball in from Saka found Thomas Partey who headed it back across goal, with it coming off Saliba's back to double the home side's lead, and seal all three points for the home side. Comfortably picking up all three points now means Arsenal sit third place in the table on goal difference behind London rivals Chelsea, but both have cut their deficit to league-leaders Liverpool down to seven points, after their 3-3 draw away to Newcastle earlier this evening. For the Red Devils, they fall down to 11th.

Arsenal vs. Man Utd - Match Statistics Arsenal Statistic Man Utd 51 Possession (%) 49 14 Shots 5 6 Shots on Target 2 13 Corners 0 2 Saves 4 1 Yellow Cards 3

Match Highlights

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya - 6/10

Spent most of the first half isolated with little action coming his way. His ball distribution from the back was good. Made a brilliant save to deny De Ligt from equalising on the hour mark.

RB - Jurrien TImber - 7/10

Handled Garnacho well, and even got on the score-sheet with his glancing header evading Onana and the United defence.

CB - William Saliba - 8/10

Received plenty of the ball, and was as commanding as ever, keeping United's attack extremely quiet. Solid performance, and got on the scoresheet, albeit not knowing too much about the goal.

CB - Jakub Kiwior - 7/10

Played very well as the understudy to Gabriel. Won the majority of his ground and aerial duels, and always looked to play long balls over the top, yielding relative success.

LB - Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

Kept the right flank of Man United's attack quiet, but wasn't a convincing performance from the left-back. Put in some crucial blocks, but had a knack of losing possession. Struggled a bit more once Amad came onto the pitch.

CM - Declan Rice - 8/10

Got the assist for Timber's goal with his sublime set-piece delivery being hit with pinpoint precision. Calm and comfortable in possession, he was everywhere, and orchestrated the attack.

CM - Martin Odegaard - 7/10

When Odegaard gets on the ball, things happen. Always looked to create for his teammates, and found success in linking the play through the lines together.

CM - Thomas Partey - 6/10

Really should have opened Arsenal's scoring account in the first-half, but got his header on goal all wrong.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 6.5/10

Was Arsenal's biggest attacking threat, toying with Malacia down the right flank. Struggled a little bit with the quality of his balls into the box.

ST - Kai Havertz - 6/10

Didn't pose too much of a threat in attack, but his hold-up play stood out, winning the majority of his ground duel contests. Also drew fouls.

LW - Gabriel Martinelli - 5/10

Aside from the goal he scored that was rightfully ruled out for offside, he didn't make too much of an impression, with the ball mainly working its way down the field on the opposite flank.

Sub - Leandro Trossard - 6/10

Injected more energy into Arsenal's front line, but wasn't able to get on the scoresheet.

Sub - Mikel Merino - 6.5/10

Wanted to join the party of scoring from set-pieces, but his header on target was well-saved by Onana.

Sub - Jorginho - N/A

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Man Utd Player Ratings

GK - Andre Onana - 6/10

Like his opposition No. 1, Onana had little to do for much of the game, but dealt well with Arsenal's onslaught of set pieces. Struggled in the second-half in dealing with set-pieces, and was stuck in no man’s land for both of their goals.

RWB - Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Had a glorious chance to put the visitors ahead on the stroke of half-time, but his effort glazed wide.

CB - Harry Maguire - 6.5/10

Looked the most commanding out of the three centre-backs, and even ventured forward at times. Got cautioned for throwing the ball onto the pitch.

CB - Noussair Mazraoui - 6.5/10

Seemed to be everywhere on the pitch, not afraid to play the ball forward, and track back, but had a tendency to make fouls.

CB - Matthijs de Ligt - 6/10

Looked dangerous on set-pieces, with his header towards goal forcing the save from Raya, while he also put some good balls over the top. Defensively, it wasn't his best performance.

LWB - Tyrell Malacia - 6/10

Was booked in the first half for delaying the restart after he fouled Havertz. Made a superb tackle on Timber to stop him getting a shot away. Was subbed off at half-time as he continues to get back to full fitness.

CM - Manuel Ugarte - 6/10

Received a booking for waving an imaginary yellow card in the direction of the referee after Saka fouled Malacia. Did pop up all across the field, but couldn't quite spur his team on.

CM - Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

Did his best to keep his team in the game, and supported his teammates defensively, making some key blocks and tackles. Struggled in the midfield battle against Arsenal's juggernauts.

RW - Mason Mount - 4/10

Managed just an hour, and had a very quiet night, receiving just 15 touches of the ball.

ST - Rasmus Hojlund - 4/10

To be fair to the centre-forward, he didn't receive too much service into his path, but when he did, he stood his ground well against Arsenal's centre-backs. Did nothing with the ball though in terms of progressing the attack.

LW - Alejandro Garnacho - 7/10

Every attack going forward seemed to come down his side, particularly in the first-half. Played a clever ball into the box to start the second half, but no teammate could get on the end of it.

Sub - Amad Diallo - 6/10

United's best player in recent weeks, and came on at half-time. Gave some much-needed energy down the right-hand side. Unfortunately, wasn't able to create too much.

Sub - Marcus Rashford - 5/10

Made absolutely no impact since entering play, with his passes forward wayward, and his dribbling attempts unsuccessful against Saliba. Lost possession more often than not and was dribbled past.

Sub - Joshua Zirkzee - 5/10

Barely saw the ball in the half-an-hour he was on the pitch, but did do his best to pitch in defensively, making a clearance and a key tackle.

Sub - Lenny Yoro - 6/10

May have made his Premier League debut, but struggled to get to grips with the pace of the game. Did make a key clearance to stop Arsenal scoring a third.

Sub - Antony - N/A

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Man of the Match

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Saliba was solid at both ends of the pitch, strong in defence, and posed a huge aerial threat on set-pieces in the absence of his centre-back partner, Gabriel. The Frenchman orchestrated his midfielders in front of him well, and limited the few attacks that Man United had going forward.

His goal - albeit one he didn't know about as it came off of his back - rubbed salt into the wounds of Amorim and his side, and puts Arsenal in a commanding position to go out and try to chase Liverpool down in the title race.