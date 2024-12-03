Arsenal and Manchester United go head-to-head on Wednesday evening in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners continue their chase for the title, while Ruben Amorim's side look to build on an impressive display against Everton.

Mikel Arteta's men ran riot against West Ham United last time out in England's top flight, and with Liverpool securing a healthy lead at the top of the table, Arsenal can't afford to slip up if they want to win the title. United defeated Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford in Amorim's first home league fixture, but it certainly won't define their season with the Toffees struggling near the foot of the table.

This fixture has plenty of history dating back to the days when both sides were regularly competing for Premier League titles. GIVEMESPORT will now take a look at the team news, what Amorim and Arteta have said in the build-up, and how the teams could line up.

Arsenal Team News

Gabriel withdrawn against West Ham

Although the result against the Hammers was a positive one for Arsenal, Gabriel Magalhaes had to be substituted at half-time due to injury, and the supporters will be waiting nervously to see if he will be fit to face United. Mikel Merino, Thomas Partey, and Myles Lews-Skelly all missed the trip to the London Stadium, while Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are more long-term absentees for the Gunners.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Ben White Knee 08/03/2025 Mikel Merino Knee 04/12/2024 Thomas Partey Other 04/12/2024 Gabriel Other 04/12/2024 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee No return date

In typical Arteta fashion, the Spanish manager didn't want to give too much away when it comes to the fitness of his players. The Arsenal boss did confirm that some players were being monitored and were kept away from certain activities in training this week...

"We’re gonna have a meeting this afternoon. We have done a training session. We monitored and kept some players away from certain activities. They all want to play."

​​​​​​Arsenal Predicted XI

Trossard keeps his place

Leandro Trossard has been regularly rotated in and out of the Arsenal starting XI this season with Arteta having the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Raheem Sterling as competition, but after scoring against West Ham, he could keep his place. Gabriel being injured would be a big blow for the Gunners, but there's no doubt Arteta will give him every chance to feature considering his importance to the side.

Considering it's a quick turnaround from the clash with the Hammers, he could miss out of this one.

Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Calafiori; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Arsenal Predicted Substitutes: Neto (GK), Zinchenko (DEF), Tierney (DEF), Merino (MID), Partey (MID), Nwaneri (MID), Sterling (FWD), Jesus (FWD), Martinelli (FWD).

Man Utd Team News

Martinez and Mainoo are out

United suffered an injury scare against Everton after captain Bruno Fernandes was substituted in the second half. The Portuguese international was spotted with an ice pack around his foot while sitting on the bench, but Amorim has confirmed that he should be available.

Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo will both miss the clash against Arsenal after picking up too many yellow cards, meaning they will be suspended. Harry Maguire has returned to fitness, while young defender Leny Yoro could be in line to make his competitive debut.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Lisandro Martinez Suspension 07/12/2024 Kobbie Mainoo Suspension 07/12/2024 Leny Yoro Ankle 04/12/2024 Victor Lindelof Groin No return date Jonny Evans Knock No return date

Speaking to the media ahead of the trip to Arsenal, Amorim has confirmed that Yoro could be in the squad, while Fernandes is likely to be fit...

"I feel he [Yoro] is in a good moment now, his fitness is better, so I think he is going to be in the squad. [Fernandes] is fit to play, I saw him this morning. He is a guy who doesn't need a lot of rest, he is prepared to play."

Man Utd Predicted XI

Maguire to start

With Martinez and Mainoo both unavailable, Amorim has two big decisions to make before he even considers rotating any other players. With Yoro and Evans both missing from the previous matchday squad, the natural replacement for Martinez would likely be Maguire, who earns £190k-a-week at Old Trafford, after he came off the bench against Everton.

Mainoo played alongside Casemiro in midfield last time out, and summer signing Manuel Ugarte could be the option to come in as a straight swap. It could be a risk bringing Maguire straight in due to not playing for two months, but Amorim has little options to choose from.