Two of the Premier League’s historically fiercest rivals go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling encounter on Tuesday night.

The betting angles are almost as intriguing as the game itself as Arsenal and Manchester United prepare to meet at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are clear favourites to win and frankly it’s difficult to argue with their odds, despite the early shoots of recovery emerging under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Fractional Odds Decimal Odds US Moneyline Arsenal 10/21 1.48 -210 The Draw 39/10 4.90 390 Man United 13/2 7.50 650

Arsenal imperious at home

Great record at the Emirates

One of the major factors in Arsenal's favour is that they head into the game in terrific form. They thrashed Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their last home outing on November 23 and then ran out 5-2 winners at West Ham last Sunday.

In between those two impressive Premier League victories, Mikel Arteta’s players found time to produce yet another dominant performance, seeing off Sporting 5-1 in Lisbon in the Champions League last week.

Arsenal’s solid home Premier League record this season (W4-D2-L0) and excellent longer-term form in front of their own fans across all competitions – they’re W10-D2-L0 from their last 12 games at the Emirates Stadium, going back to last April – is further evidence to justify the Gunners’ odds-on price.

For United, longer-term form figures matter less because of their change of manager last month. There’s little point looking back at how the team played under the departed former boss Erik ten Tag now that a new era is under way.

What’s obvious in the early days of Amorim’s reign is that the players have been re-energized by the change in leadership. There are visible signs of greater eagerness and desire all over the pitch, and that should have a bearing on how this game unfolds.

Man United have defensive concerns

Changes in defence

Equally obvious is that United remain a work in progress, especially in defence. They conceded in Amorim’s first game in charge (1-1 draw at Ipswich Town on November 24), and then twice more in their first home outing under the Portuguese boss against Bodo/Glimt (3-2 win for United) in the Europa League last Thursday night.

There will be some defensive upheaval as Lisandro Martinez – who started on the left-hand side of United’s three-man defence at home to Everton (4-0 win) last Sunday – is suspended.

There’s talk that £52 million summer signing Leny Yoro may step in for his United debut. The 19-year-old Lille academy graduate had been ruled out with a foot injury since July, but recently returned to training and is a contender to start.

France U21 international Yoro has limited experience of playing in a back three, though, so will need time to adjust to Amorim’s favoured formation. Whoever Amorim picks, United look set to name a third different back three in four games, raising the chances that they will be vulnerable against an Arsenal side that has scored 13 goals in their last three matches.

Visitors improving in attack

Rashford, Zirkzee and Hojlund have all delivered

At the other end of the pitch, it’s a different story for United, however: they've scored eight goals in three games since Amorim took charge, and all three of the players United primarily look to for goals have stood out.

Marcus Rashford scored two minutes into Amorim’s debut against Ipswich before adding a brace against Everton last weekend. Rasmus Hojlund scored twice in the 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt, while the much-maligned Joshua Zirkzee got in on the act, netting twice in the 4-0 win over Everton.

With the trio grabbing seven of United’s eight goals under Amorim so far, these would be the players to focus on in the goalscorer markets. Given the form the three players take into the match, their prices almost look too big.

Minutes under Amorim Goals Rasmus Hojlund 112 2 Marcus Rashford 189 3 Joshua Zirkzee 112 2

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Man United

Goalscorer stakes offer good value

Zirkzee is a best-priced 4/1 in the Anytime Goalscorer market, while Hojlund is 17/4, and Rashford is 5/1. All three are worth considering given how sharp they’ve looked. Alternatively, you could split your stakes across all three, thus guaranteeing a profit as long as one of them finds the net.

The form patterns also point towards this being a high-scoring encounter. Given their excellent home record dating back several months, it’s almost impossible to see Arsenal failing to score here. Based on how they've performed under Amorim, United look capable of finding the net, too.

‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score? market is available at a best-priced 5/6. Alternatively, consider Over 2.75 Goals at 4/5. With the second of these two selections, half your stakes will win if the game features three goals, and your full stakes will win if the game contains four or more goals.