Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has “changed many opinions” about him following his displays for Mikel Arteta’s side at the Emirates Stadium, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been integral in the Gunners’ challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal news – Martin Odegaard

Having spent half a season on loan at Arsenal in 2021, Odegaard signed a permanent deal at the Emirates Stadium in the summer of that year, arriving in north London for a fee of £30m.

The former Real Madrid talent went on to make such an impression in his first full campaign with the Gunners that he was named club captain last summer, with previous skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealing a move to Barcelona in the preceding winter.

Taylor has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Norwegian is approaching "Kevin De Bruyne territory" with his performances this season, showing how highly rated he is throughout the Premier League.

And the journalist believes that Odegaard has an “incredible career” ahead of him after proving himself in the Premier League over the last two years.

What has Taylor said about Arsenal and Odegaard?

When asked if Odegaard is the type of player that Arsenal fans expected from Mesut Ozil, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I would say aesthetically, yes. With the stature Odegaard has grown into at Arsenal, he has suddenly become an integral player.

“I think he's changed many opinions about him.

"When I first saw him at Arsenal, I considered him not good enough for Real Madrid and a bit lightweight.

“But actually, if you look at his performances and what he's doing in terms of producing numbers, the leadership, the maturity, and he's still such a young age, I think he's got an incredible career ahead of him.”

How has Odegaard performed for Arsenal this season?

Odegaard has enjoyed a fantastic season in the centre of Arsenal’s midfield and is in contention for the Premier League’s Player of the Season award.

The 48-cap Norway international has hit the back of the net ten times whilst providing seven assists in 27 Premier League appearances this term, showing that he has offered a creative outlet from the middle of the park.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.36 for his displays in the top flight this season ranks the skipper as the second-best-performing player to have played over 2000 minutes in Mikel Arteta’s squad, indicating how important he is to the side’s chances of success.

Odegaard has been pivotal to Arsenal’s exceptional campaign and will relish the chance to become the first Gunners player to lift the Premier League title since the invincibles side of 2003/04.