Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard would be providing the Gunners with “good news” ahead of a potential development at the Emirates Stadium, as journalist Paul Brown considers his status as one of the club’s best signings of the last decade in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta aims to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title as he prepares his Gunners squad for their return to the Champions League this month.

Arsenal news – Martin Odegaard

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal plan to continue talks with Odegaard over a new deal at the Emirates Stadium. The £115,000 per-week earner has two years remaining on his deal with the north London outfit but could sign an extension in the coming weeks, securing the club captain’s future with Arteta’s side. Odegaard has enjoyed an excellent two-and-a-half years since his initial loan move from Real Madrid to Arsenal in January 2021.

The Norway international impressed in his early days with the Gunners and earned himself a permanent £30m move to the Premier League outfit in the summer of 2021. In that time, Arsenal have gone from failing to qualify for a spot in Europe to sealing their return to the Champions League and running Manchester City close in the race for the Premier League title last season. Odegaard has been a driving force in the middle of the park and was made club captain following the permanent departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in 2022.

Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT in July that he believes both Odegaard and Arsenal see the 24-year-old remaining at the Emirates Stadium for a long time and that talks over a new contract will be taking place. The Drammen-born star has played in 98% of available Premier League minutes across Arsenal’s four Premier League fixtures.

Martin Odegaard - vs Arsenal 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.15 6th Goals 1 3rd Tackles per game 2.3 3rd Fouled per game 1 4th Average passes per game 45.8 6th Stats according to WhoScored

What has Brown said about Arsenal and Odegaard?

Brown believes it’s “good news” if Odegaard commits his future to Arsenal but believes it’s too early to claim that he is one of the club’s “best signings of the last decade”, given the sheer amount of acquisitions they have made since 2013. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it's good news if Odegaard commits his long-term future. He's the captain, and Arteta has given him a lot of responsibility. He kind of runs the show at the moment in that team. He's the one pulling the strings. He's important to how they set up and how they play. I think he's got a way to go before we can say he's one of Arsenal's best signings of the last decade. They've signed a lot of players in that time. I think they’d have to start winning some trophies regularly before we can say that he's right up there in that category. But, he certainly could be.”

What has Odegaard said about his time at Arsenal?

Having almost chosen Arsenal over Real Madrid in 2015, it seemed like fate that Odegaard would eventually make his Emirates bow six years later, where he would soon become a permanent fixture before long. Speaking to The Players’ Tribune, the Norway international makes it clear that he has an affection for the club and isn’t considering a move elsewhere yet.

“I will say this, though, if there’s anyone left who still doesn’t fully believe in this team, take it from me: there are no limits on what we can achieve. No one can tell me otherwise. I’m so proud to be captain of this club, and I feel like I’m going to be here a long time.”

It’s clear that Odegaard is settled in north London, and achieving success by winning trophies and competing in Europe is on his priority list. This will come as music to the ears of Arsenal fans, who will be desperate to see their club captain remain at the club for the long-term future.

Who are Arsenal’s best signings of the decade?

Should Arsenal achieve a Premier League triumph this season, it would be hard to argue against Odegaard being the pick of the club’s signings since the summer of 2015. Current Inter forward Alexis Sanchez made an impression upon his arrival at the Emirates Stadium from Barcelona in the summer of 2014 in a deal worth around £35m. The Chile international bagged 80 goals and provided 45 assists in 166 appearances for the Gunners before being sold to Manchester United in January 2018.

Arsenal also got success out of expensive acquisitions such as Mesut Ozil and Aubameyang, but both players would end up leaving the club for free, having been frozen out towards the end of their spells at the club. Therefore, Arsenal’s current crop of talent has the potential to become a generational team for the club, having been used to being also-rans in the title conversation for almost twenty years.