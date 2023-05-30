Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has no reason to leave the club, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Norweigian has enjoyed an exceptional season for the Gunners despite them dropping off towards the end.

Arsenal news - Martin Odegaard

Arsenal fought with Manchester City for the Premier League title all campaign, but ultimately, Pep Guardiola's side showed their class towards the end and lifted the title.

Odegaard in particular played a key role for the Gunners, starting 37 Premier League games, scoring 15 times and providing seven assists, according to FBref.

The Drammen-born midfielder signed for Arsenal for a fee of £30m from Spanish club Real Madrid, according to Sky Sports.

Despite being the captain at the Emirates Stadium and appearing to be enjoying life in north London, the MailOnline have reported that Paris Saint-Germain are willing to test Arsenal's resolve as they're interested in signing Odegaard.

Elsewhere, the Evening Standard have reported that Arsenal are looking to open discussions with Odegaard regarding a new contract.

With a new deal will come a pay increase, and journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes the former Real Madrid man has every right to push to be the top earner at Arsenal.

Despite talk of clubs being interested in Odegaard, journalist Brown doesn't expect that to matter to Arsenal or the player himself.

What has Brown said about Odegaard?

Brown has suggested that he doesn't see why Arsenal would be letting Odegaard go and he can see him leading the club for many years.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Odegaard in particular is Arsenal's captain, leads by example, and I can't see any reason why they'd be willing to let him go or why he would want to. I would expect to see him leading Arsenal for many years to come."

Is Odegaard Arsenal's most important player?

He's certainly in the conversation alongside some of his teammates this campaign.

According to Sofascore's rating system, Odegaard has averaged a score of 7.35 in the Premier League this season, the highest in the Arsenal squad.

The Norway international also managed 2.1 key passes and 1.3 dribbles per game, whilst also creating 14 big chances.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka both scored 15 Premier League goals this term, as per the BBC, drawing them level with Odegaard, so there could be an argument for all three players to be Arsenal's most important player.