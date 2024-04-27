Highlights Martin Zubimendi is reluctant to join Arsenal due to being settled at Real Sociedad, according to Ben Jacobs.

Arsenal's interest in Zubimendi stems from the need for younger midfield options.

Arsenal could use Kieran Tierney as a makeweight in a deal for Zubimendi to strengthen their midfield.

Arsenal's attempts to add to their midfield could be hampered by Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi’s reluctance to join Arsenal despite holding interest for quite some time - with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the playmaker could be hesitant in making the switch over to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Zubimendi has been a mainstay in Real Sociedad’s team since making his debut as a 20-year-old in 2019, making over 30 appearances in each league season from 2020-21 onwards and making his way into the Spain national team. That has alerted clubs from across Europe, including the Gunners who could be looking for defensive stability in their midfield ranks. With Declan Rice being used in a more advanced role than usual, alongside Thomas Partey and Jorginho entering their thirties, a younger option could be brought to north London.

However, Jacobs believes that a switch for Zubimendi may not be in the pipeline - with the Spain international being ‘reluctant’ to leave Sociedad as he is still ‘very settled’.

Martin Zubimendi: Transfer Latest

Zubimendi has been a long-term target for the Gunners

Reports linking Zubimendi with Arsenal have stemmed since the end of last season, with the midfielder producing some cultured performances for the San Sebastian-based outfit in La Liga and European competitions. Reports at the start of the campaign suggested that the Gunners were considering triggering his supposed £51million release clause at the Anoeta Stadium, though any deal didn't happen and he remains at his hometown club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Zubimendi has featured in 188 games for Real Sociedad, scoring 12 goals.

Arsenal's growing stature in the Premier League and on the continent over the past two years makes them a massively appealing option for any incoming player, and it could well be that Zubimendi makes his way to north London should a bid be lodged in the coming months.

However, Jacobs believes that any deal could well take some time with the star - who Fabrizio Romano told GMS is a "fantastic player" earlier this year - being settled, but it does show that Mikel Arteta is clearly targeting reinforcements in the midfield area.

Jacobs: "Zubimendi Is Very Settled"

The midfielder hasn't played for any other club during his career

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs acknowledged that Zubimendia may not wish to leave Sociedad though there is always the chance that they could move for another target in that area of the field. He said:

“Zubimendi appears to be more of a concrete target [than Douglas Luiz], but it has complications as well because the player is still very settled at Real Sociedad. He obviously is thinking very long and hard about whether he’s prepared to move, and has done historically as well. “But despite the fact that Arsenal were not already able in previous windows to land Zubimendi, he’s still there. And it’s an indication really that Arsenal want to strengthen in that position.”

Arsenal Could Use Fringe Player as Makeweight

The Gunners could have a firesale this summer to afford other targets

One bargaining tool that Arsenal could have is Kieran Tierney. The left-back is currently on loan at Sociedad, and with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior and Jurrien Timber all likely to be in the pecking order ahead of him upon his return, it could well be that the Scot is surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

If Sociedad have been impressed with his spell on the north coast, then there is every chance that Arsenal could use him as a makeweight in a deal to sign Zubimendi; upon which the Gunners could boost their starting ranks and only lose a fringe player.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-04-24.