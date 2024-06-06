Highlights Arsenal could revisit signing Martin Zubimendi this summer as a top midfield candidate to possibly replace Thomas Partey in their squad.

Zubimendi's defensive qualities could complement someone like Declan Rice, allowing Arsenal to compete for titles with a strong midfield presence.

RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko emerging as Arsenal's top choice striker, with Ivan Toney losing favor due to concerns over his character.

Arsenal could ‘try again’ to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in this summer’s transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, while he also suggested that many of the engine room targets on the club’s radar are long-standing.

After finishing, once again, off the pace of eventual Premier League champions Manchester City in the campaign just gone, Mikel Arteta will be eager to bolster his squad tenfold in order to avoid the same feeling come the end of the 2024/25 season.

Adding to his pack of midfielders is one area the Spaniard and his recruitment team will tend to this summer as they look to build on the summer of 2023 addition of Declan Rice, which cost them north of £100 million.

Arsenal: Martin Zubimendi Latest

Viewed as Thomas Partey replacement

With the future of Thomas Partey hanging by a thread, it makes sense for Arsenal - a club vying for their first Premier League title for two decades - to spend big in that area of the pitch. Viewed as a ‘world-class’ replacement for the Ghana international, Football Insider reveals that Zubimendi is the Gunners’ ‘top midfield candidate’. Partey also has one year left on his contract, allowing Arsenal to cut ties with him in a stress-free manner.

Rice is much better suited to marauding forward and influencing matters in the final third. While the Englishman always ensures that his defensive duties are fulfilled, having someone of Zubimendi’s ilk to sit and sweep up could prove critical in the impending races for the title. In May, Arteta and Co made a bid - worth £43 million - for the gangly midfielder’s services, all while Barcelona and Juventus were also mooted as potential destinations.

Making his debut as a fresh-faced 20-year-old in 2019, he’s emerged as something of a cult hero among Real Sociedad circles, racking up north of 200 appearances for the Spanish outfit. Internationally, he boasts five caps for Spain - but that’s set to increase in years to come.

Zubimedi, Rice and Partey - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Zubimendi Rice Partey Appearances 29(2) 37(1) 9(5) Goals/Assists 4/1 7/8 0/0 Pass success rate (%) 86.4 90.7 90.3 Tackles per game 1.6 2.2 1 Interceptions per game 1.2 1.2 0.8 Aerials won per game 1.4 1 0.5 Overall rating 6.88 7.38 6.67

Jacobs: Martin Zubimendi Remains a Target

‘Nothing advanced at this point’

Speaking about Arsenal’s interest in Spanish midfielder Zubimendi, Jacobs suggested that he is just one of many options that are on the club’s long-standing list of reinforcements. Whether Arsenal believe that he complements Rice or not remains to be seen - but if they do, they are likely to reinvest their interest in the imposing defensive midfielder. Jacobs said:

“We'll wait and see on the Arsenal front what they decide to do, but there's nothing advanced there at this point. I think, in terms of Arsenal's midfield, a lot of the targets that they'll consider are long standing. Particularly Martin Zubimendi, who, again, if they define [Declan] Rice in a way that complements the signing of Zubimendi, that could be one that they try again for.”

Arsenal Have Host of Striker Targets

Benjamin Sesko keen on a move

Close

Not only is a central midfielder on Arsenal’s priority list, but the north Londoners are in the market for a new striker after being forced to use Kai Havertz as their leading man for the majority of the campaign. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus have also been utilised through the middle.

As such, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko has emerged as the club’s top choice, respected journalist Dean Jones wrote in his GMS column. A move for Premier League-proven Ivan Toney had been explored earlier in the year, but worries over his character prevented them from tabling a genuine bid.

As Toney dropped further down the club's pecking order, the likes of Victor Osimhen of Napoli, Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres have been linked to the club, though Sesko - described as ‘frightening’ - is now the top candidate.