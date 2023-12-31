Highlights Arsenal are interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as a possible addition in the January transfer window.

Zubimendi's contract with Real Sociedad runs until 2027, putting the Spanish club in a strong negotiating position if Arsenal were to make an offer.

Although Zubimendi has expressed his happiness at Real Sociedad, the appeal of playing in the Premier League for a title-contending team could potentially tempt the midfielder.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT what Mikel Arteta thinks of the player, discussing how high on the Gunners' list he might be.

In the January transfer window, the Gunners could be looking to add another body in the middle of the park. Thomas Partey has struggled with injuries at times this season and his future at the Emirates Stadium is uncertain, so it may become a problem position for the Spanish manager.

Zubimendi is a player reportedly being targeted by Arsenal ahead of the winter window. The Spaniard is comfortable in possession and capable of breaking up play, making him the ideal profile for Arteta. Real Sociedad are unlikely to be willing to offload one of their key stars in the middle of the campaign, so it could be a difficult deal to get over the line.

According to Football.London, Arsenal have been tracking Zubimendi ahead of a potential move, with Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz and Everton midfielder Amadou Onana also targets, highlighting Arteta's want for another body in the middle of the park. The Spanish international's contract doesn't expire until 2027, so Real Sociedad are in a strong negotiating position if an offer arrives on the table.

It's understood that the Gunners submitted a £53m offer for the midfielder earlier in the year, but a move failed to materialise. The 24-year-old, who has been described as 'extraordinary' by Barcelona manager Xavi, has also recently discussed his future at La Real...

“I have never planned to leave Real Sociedad, I always say that. I love life here, at home, I’m so happy here. The values of this club are the same as mine so I feel very good, I always said that I’m happy."

Martin Zubimendi vs Real Sociedad squad 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 (2) =3rd Assists 1 =5th Passes Per Game 47.1 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.7 =4th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 2nd Match rating 6.93 3rd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 29/12/2023

Considering the comments made by Zubimendi, a January move appears to be unlikely, but the attraction of playing in the Premier League for a side competing for the title could be slightly tempting for the midfielder. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that someone like Fluminense youngster Andre could be a more attainable target than Zubimendi in the middle for the north London outfit.

Jones has suggested that Arsenal do have serious interest in securing the signature of Zubimendi, but it's hard to gauge how high on their list of targets the midfielder would be. The journalist adds that Arteta is a big admirer of the Spaniard due to how he would suit his system, but it will depend on the budget they have to invest in that area. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"There's definitely some serious interest in it. It's hard to gauge at the moment what their ranking would be in terms of order of targets because you've got a few names that they're looking at and the type of player is clearly that defensive-minded one. The guy that is going to keep possession, break up play. But it's really tough to know whether Zubimendi is going to be a top target or just a target. It also depends, of course, on how much money they have to invest in that area of the field. It's a player that definitely I know that Mikel Arteta really admires and I think a lot of this is led by him."

Arsenal could sign young star

Reports have suggested that Arsenal are interested in Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham. Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be keen on the young talent, who has enjoyed an impressive start to life at the Stadium of Light.

Journalist Jones later told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners should be targeting this kind of profile in the near future. The north London outfit should be looking to bring in players who can benefit them in five years, not just in the present. Bellingham would certainly fit into that bracket, especially if his career takes off like his brother.