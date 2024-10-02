Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has been criticised once again for having a poor performance for the Gunners as his slow start to the season continues - with ESPN's Stewart Robson naming him as their only poor player in their 2-0 win over French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Martinelli has been one of Arsenal's rising stars in recent years alongside Bukayo Saka on the flanks, with the lack of an apparent goalscorer being the Gunners' downfall when it comes to winning trophies and getting over the line in the Premier League title battle. But whilst Kai Havertz has stepped up to the plate in that regard, the Brazilian has been underwhelming for the best part of six months. That was the case again when PSG visited the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday - and Robson singled out the Brazilian for his poor outing whilst praising the rest of the Gunners side.

Robson: Martinelli 'Didn't Have a Great Game' vs PSG

Martinelli has not been in great form for the Gunners recently

Speaking to ESPN, Robson lauded the Gunners for their performance against PSG in what could have been one of the tougher games in their league phase - and with four points from two tough games, that is a credit to their efforts.

Gabriel Martinelli's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =6th Goals 6 6th Shots Per Game 1.7 6th Dribbles Per Game 1.1 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.3 3rd Match rating 6.89 =7th

But Martinelli was singled out for criticism, with Robson saying that the Brazil international 'didn't have a great game' despite his teammates all playing 'to the top' of their abilities. He said:

"Apart from Martinelli, who I don't think had a great game, most of the Arsenal players played to their top of their games."

Martinelli Must Rediscover Form to Keep First-Team Place

The Brazilian hasn't been at the races for a few months

Martinelli was on fire at the start of the 2023/24 season, scoring twice in his first three Champions League games alongside a goal and two assists in his first six Premier League games as Arsenal went unbeaten all the way through to November in the top-flight.

But just five goals and two assists from October onwards - including no returns in his final 10 games after losing his place to former Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard - meant that Martinelli's output massively dropped towards the end of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Martinelli has two goals in 13 caps for Brazil.

Just one goal in the Premier League and two assists - admittedly in his last two games - has seen Martinelli fail to properly make an impact this season. But with an easier run of games coming up and Arsenal having gone down to 10 men in previous performances, it means that he should have more of the ball to strut his stuff in north London on a consistent basis.

Havertz and Saka were both on the scoresheet against PSG as the Gunners cruised to a 2-0 lead at half-time, And with Shakhtar Donetsk coming up later in the month, Mikel Arteta's side could make it seven points from a possible nine to edge ahead in the league phase race. Trickier away ties are coming up against reigning Italian and Portuguese sides Inter Milan and Sporting respectively, though with a relatively easy run to end the campaign, they'll be looking to take maximum points in their other four games to hit 16 points at a minimum.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-10-24.