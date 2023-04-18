The father of a young Gunners fan has tweeted about his daughter’s experience as a mascot during last weekend’s match between West Ham and Arsenal at the London Stadium.

The tweet posted by the club's official account has caused some amount of controversy due to the footage showing the players signing the young mascot’s shirt, seemingly disinterested in engaging with the young fan herself.

However, the young girl's dad has since taken to Twitter himself to address the clip and defend his club.

What has the dad of the Arsenal mascot said about the video?

The father said that despite the short window to meet the players, it was a special experience for his daughter to hold Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard’s hand onto the pitch before the game.

However, despite the dad himself stating that his daughter had a lovely day, there are those who have voiced their interpretations of the events surrounding the young mascot’s experience.

Arsenal criticised by fans for posting mascot video

Nick Knowles, the face of television show DIY SOS, tweeted: “I suggest @Arsenal you get her and her family back and give your players another go at being decent human beings – admittedly they’d have to be coached into it, but it might be something that sticks with some of them if it’s pointed out.”

Another wrote: “I’m glad to hear she had a lovely time pal. Can tell she was so pleased to see the players at the shirt sign. Just think a smile and acknowledgment to her would have cost nothing from them. Top dad giving her that experience.”

However, some disagreed with the negative reaction, with one user saying: “I am so sorry you have had to see some of the absolute rubbish posted here today. I hope your lovely girl had the best day. COYG.”

Arsenal drop more points on the road

In terms of the football, the result could have gone better for the young fan.

For the second week in a row, Arsenal threw away a two-goal advantage to drop more needless points away from home.

Bukayo Saka’s penalty miss was punished shortly after by Jarrod Bowen’s volley to equalise and complete the Hammers’ comeback in the second half.

Arsenal, vying for their first title since 2004, now have Manchester City breathing down their necks in the title run in. Arsenal will travel to the Etihad Stadium on the 26th of April in a game which promises to excite, and potentially acts as a winner-takes-all clash in both clubs’ bid for Premier League success.