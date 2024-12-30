Arsenal have been monitoring the progress of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed there's been no club-to-club talks in his exclusive newsletter for GIVEMESPORT.

Cunha is enjoying a fine season at Molineux, despite their struggles in the Premier League. The Brazilian attacker has been a standout star for the Midlands club, naturally attracting interest from sides higher up the table.

Wolves could face a difficult fight to keep hold of Cunha if his form continues, especially if they remain in the battle to avoid relegation. The 25-year-old could be setting his sights on progressing his career and playing at the highest level, possibly competing in the Champions League.

Arsenal Tracking Matheus Cunha's Progress

There have been no club-to-club talks

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that Arsenal have been tracking the progress of Cunha, long before his recent form with Wolves. Despite their interest, Romano adds that there has been no club-to-club contact at the moment, while Wolves are keen to keep hold of the former Atletico Madrid forward until at least the summer...

"Arsenal have been tracking Cunha's progress even before his recent excellent form but no club-to-club contact has been made so far and Wolves insist on their intention to keep Cunha until June. Let's see what happens, based on eventual proposals."

Adding another attacker could be on the agenda for the Gunners, especially after Bukayo Saka was ruled out for a few months due to injury. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Raheem Sterling have struggled to make a significant impact this season, so bringing in someone of Cunha's calibre could be a smart move.

Cunha's versatility would make him a useful option for Mikel Arteta. The Brazilian forward is capable of playing on either wing, through the middle as a centre-forward, as well as just behind the striker. It certainly won't be a cheap deal for the Gunners to pull off if they do make a play to sign him, with Wolves paying £35m to acquire him from Atletico Madrid back in 2022.

