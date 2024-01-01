Highlights Arsenal are considering a move for Matthijs de Ligt, which could potentially shake up their defense.

The lack of quality depth in Arsenal's defense is a concern and one of the reasons for seeking reinforcements.

De Ligt's arrival could open up a fascinating centre-back partnership between him and William Saliba at the Emirates.

Arsenal look to be targeting a new defender in the January transfer window, and now, respected journalist Paul Brown has indicated that a move for Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt would be "fascinating" and have the potential to shake things up at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's men endured a couple of disappointing results to end the old year, falling to a home defeat to West Ham before a disappointing showing at another London side in Fulham to leave themselves clinging on to the top four. The Gunners are currently a point ahead of rivals Tottenham who lie in fifth, and by the time of their next Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace later this month, they could find themselves looking up at the Champions League spots.

Arsenal short of cover in defence

Injuries have left Mikel Arteta scrambling around for options in January

Injuries to the likes of Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko, among others, have left them vulnerable at the back and it was telling that Arteta felt the need to take off Jakub Kiwior at half-time at Craven Cottage and introduce only a recently returned Tomiyasu to deal with Fulham's threat going forward. Given Ben White has now firmly established himself as a right-back, it's been no surprise that there has been talk of a new central addition to this squad in January.

Arsenal's current defensive options Name Positions Ben White RB, CB William Saliba CB Gabriel CB Oleksandr Zinchenko LB Takehiro Tomiyasu RB, CB, LB Jurrien Timber RB, CB, LB Jakub Kiwior CB, LB

As like most clubs in the Premier League, Arsenal will have to be mindful of FFP, and David Raya's loan signing in the summer transfer window was a clear indication that finances are a bit tighter at the Emirates. It all means Edu and Mikel Arteta will have to decide on what position needs prioritising, and now, journalist Paul Brown has delivered an update on where things currently stand with Arsenal's pursuit of a new centre-back.

"It would be fascinating to see someone like De Ligt at Arsenal. Obviously that wouldn't happen I don't think until next season, if at all. How a partnership with him and Saliba might work would be interesting to see but I do think Arsenal have other really good defenders and they do all seem to be on the same page and have a good understanding. It would be quite a big deal if Arteta was to shake that up and bring in someone like De Ligt. I do remember when he first arrived and when he first made his breakthrough at Ajax, he was tipped to become one of the best defenders in the world. It hasn't quite gone according to plan, but I still think there's a really good player there and he would be more than suited to the Premier League. It would be fascinating to see how that might work."

Matthijs de Ligt would be a proven signing for Arsenal

William Saliba's injury last season cost them the Premier League title

While William Saliba and Gabriel have been the bedrock of this Arsenal defence for the past couple of seasons in the Premier League now, the worrying lack of quality depth behind them is perhaps one of the reasons why the Gunners are targeting reinforcements in the back-line. The injury to Saliba in the title run-in last season was effectively defining in the north Londoners missing out on the trophy to Manchester City, while Jakub Kiwior has struggled to displace either of the main centre-back pairing since his arrival last January.

In £68m man De Ligt, Arsenal would be signing a marquee centre-back whose reputation precedes him, having guided his former side Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals a few years ago only to be knocked out by Tottenham. His performances with the Dutch giants earned him a big-money move to Bayern Munich, and while the Bavarians have continued to dominate the Bundesliga, the defender has perhaps not been as influential as he might have hoped. If Arsenal want to sign a proven performer with European pedigree, then bringing in De Ligt would certainly give them that.