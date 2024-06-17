Highlights Max Dowman, at just 14, is excelling with Arsenal's U18s after making his debut in September 2023.

The teenager has shown his potential by standing out in matches and earning a call-up to England's U16 squad.

The youngster's style of play is impressive, with aggression, skill, and determination setting him up for a bright future at Arsenal.

The pressure on footballers in the modern-day has never been greater. From a young age, they are expected to shine on the world's biggest stage to win the hardest competitions. Naturally, they are always told "they will be given time" to develop themselves — and that is true on some occasions, but the sport can also be utterly ruthless.

Bad stories always outweigh the positive ones, which never makes the task of becoming a professional footballer easy. One youngster who will be dreaming of playing in the Premier League one day is Arsenal's Max Dowman. Remarkably, he is just 14 years old, yet he has already played for the U18 team at London Colney.

He doesn't seem out of place against players four years older than him, though, so there are high hopes that he can eventually walk onto the famous Emirates Stadium pitch as a senior player. With Dowman adding to a long list of exciting English talent in the nation, we have outlined everything you need to know about him. Despite his age, you can't rule out a professional debut in a couple of years.

Max Dowman's Career at Arsenal

Dowman made his debut for Arsenal's U18 in September 2023 at the age of 13. Whatever happens in his career, progressing through the academy that quickly is an achievement in itself — and something most could only dream of. Throughout the 2023/24 season, he played seven times for the club, scoring two goals and registering five assists.

His spell has come under Jack Wilshere as manager, formerly one of Arsenal's best midfielders of all time. The now-U18 coach struggled seriously with injury which prevented him from shining on the biggest stage for a prolonged period of time, but now he is helping nurture the next era. He has been in charge of the Gunners' U18 side since July 2022, helping them reach the FA Youth Cup Final in 2023.

His presence, alongside his tactical nuance, has only helped the academy and Dowman in particular. At the end of the 2023/24 season, Arsenal's U18s beat Fulham 5-2 in a London derby. It was an impressive performance from everyone involved, but Dowman in particular, who provided four assists. It helped the Gunners secure third place in the Premier League South U18 table, two points ahead of bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Dowman's U18 Premier League Record Games 7 Goals 2 Assists 5 Yellow Cards 1

Naturally, Dowman's performances for Arsenal were always going to be noticed by the national set-up. Therefore, in February 2024, the youngster was called up to represent England U16s at the Football Federations Cup. In the opening match of the tournament, he registered an assist in just 60 minutes during the team's 3-1 win against Saudi Arabia.

Two days later, he was unsurprisingly rested, but still played 20 minutes during a 4-0 win against Sweden. Finally, to seal the trophy, Dowman shone against South Korea as part of a 3-0 victory. His ability to glide past opponents and match people two years older than him was remarkable, epitomising his meteoric rise through the ranks.

Dowman's U16 England Record Games 5 Goals 0 Assists 1

Max Dowman's Height and Age

Dowman was born on the 31st December 2009, meaning he is remarkably just 14 years old. At that age, most children are trying to enjoy school as much as possible — and GCSEs have not even been considered yet. Yet Dowman is no ordinary youngster. As all academies state, he will still be learning basic education to help him if he does not become a professional footballer, but it's likely he will be focused fully on accomplishing his dream.

Meanwhile, his height is not currently officially in the public domain. However, to be able to go head-to-head against people four years older than him, reveals that he has the fight and hunger to be able to compete. Otherwise, he would get pushed around and unable to work his magic, as so many people his age have found out before.

Max Dowman's Position

During academy football, it's often considered important for players to be able to play more than one position. The natural sense of ever-adapting tactics and philosophies at the top of the professional game means it can never be guaranteed what youngsters will be thrown into. They have to be able to 'act as cover' if an injury means they are finally gifted an opportunity.

Although Dowman has played just a handful of matches for Arsenal's U18 sides, this idea is already clear. Naturally, the 14-year-old opts as an attacking midfielder and a traditional '10', looking to cut defences out of the equation with a precise and accurate pass. As a playmaker, he will take inspiration from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. The former Real Madrid star is one of the best players in the Premier League and has the ability to take a match by the 'scruff of its neck'. Dowman will want to replicate that in his career.

Meanwhile, the Englishman has also played three matches as a right winger in Arsenal's U18 system. Here, he looks to cut in and act as an advanced playmaker in the winger, which has proved effective with one goal and two assists in the position. Where he will continue to develop is unclear, but his natural talent will help him along the way.

Stats by Position Stats Right Winger Attacking Midfielder Games 3 2 Goals 1 1 Assists 2 3

Max Dowman's Style of Play

To be able to compete against 18-year-olds at his age, Dowman needs to be skilful, energetic and naturally gifted in the final third. He is exactly that, possessing the ability to cause defenders nightmares each match. Although he has the skill, it's when it is partnered with his aggressiveness and determination which makes him a nuisance.

Dowman is frequently out-muscling players on and off the ball, acting like a bulldozer through the middle of the park. If he does eventually get into the final third, which is a regular sight, he will opt to use a piece of trickery to find space. Confidence is always one of the most important parts of a player's skill set — and Dowman currently has that in abundance. That might change as he progresses through the ranks, but whether it's from a roulette or an unexpected chip, the youngster is more than willing to show off.

After all, youngsters aren't praised by their manager, in this case, Wilshere, without being a serious prospect. Arsenal have already considered 'fast-tracking' him, according to the former player. "Hopefully, we can fast-track him and when he goes over to the first team he’ll be more ready," he said.

Max Dowman's Future at Arsenal

Arsenal have a history of developing young and exciting academic talent. The Gunners' best academy options at the moment will all be hoping to break into the first-team, whilst their greatest-ever team from the set-up really showcases how effective Hale End has been. Bukayo Saka, one of the best wingers in the world, is just one of the countless names to graduate from there.

Dowman still has a long road ahead of him before he becomes a regular at the Emirates. It might not even happen, as is the fateful downside of professional football, but he has all the qualities and work-rate to be able to do so. Wilshere has been full of praise for him ever since he made his debut. "There’s always a concern when fielding such a young player in these matches, but if you’re good enough, you’re old enough," the former midfielder said. "We need to find a balance of letting him play and enjoy because of his age but also trying to get as much work into him as we can."

"He can be more consistent but he’s only 14 and hasn’t even started his GCSEs yet."

Dowman's involvement is part of an Arsenal U18s side which is thriving under Wilshere. They have found the perfect blend between education and football, which has seen the players motivated throughout. It's partly due to the former player's work in the academy — and he knows he can trust anyone, including Dowman, to perform. "We had a blend of players spanning from under-14s to under-18s. It's always intriguing to see how they play together, how they fight together, and today, I felt we witnessed that in abundance," he stated after their 5-2 victory against Fulham in March 2024.

"It's reassuring to know that if I field an under-14 who isn't a regular in our training sessions, I can trust that they grasp our playing style and tactics. Today, they demonstrated that understanding flawlessly, which is a testament to the diligent work of all our coaches." Dowman appears to be in the best possible hands, and that will hold him in good stead for a potentially very bright future at the Gunners.