Highlights Arsenal are prioritising the acquisition of a new striker in the January transfer window to address their lack of goals.

Injuries to Nketiah and Jesus have left Arsenal short of attacking options, forcing them to consider alternative solutions.

The potential targets for Arsenal include Ivan Toney, along with another European star striker.

Arsenal could now treat bringing a striker to the club in the January transfer window as a 'priority', with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth name-dropping Ivan Toney as one potential option.

Mikel Arteta's side are hoping to stop a 20-year-long wait to lift the Premier League title, having come mightily close to ending that drought last time around. Finishing five points behind eventual champions and treble-winners Manchester City, one of the criticisms levelled towards the Gunners is that Arsenal didn't have enough goals in their side.

That's something which could be about to change in the coming weeks, with talk about Arsenal adding a striker to their ranks beginning to pick up.

Arteta desire for Arsenal centre forward evident with injuries

Lining up without a recognised striker for their midweek clash against Sevilla in the Champions League, injuries to Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus had left Arsenal's attack somewhat threadbare, with Leandro Trossard the man trusted to lead the line against the Europa League winners.

Of course, Trossard did get himself on the scoresheet during Wednesday's clash, netting the first-half opener to set Arsenal on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory. But not particularly known for his exploits as centre forward, playing Trossard up front is unlikely to be a sustainable option for Arteta.

The knock picked up by Nketiah isn't believed to be serious, but it was enough to keep him out of the upcoming England squad, while Jesus is speculated to be out until the end of November, suggesting Arteta may have to fiddle with his forward line some more in the coming weeks. As a result, it's rumoured Arsenal could flex their transfer window muscles and sign a number-nine when the window opens early next year.

Read More: Gabriel Martinelli wows Arsenal fans with insane touch & skill v Sevilla

Speaking about the current striker headache facing Arsenal boss Arteta, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted that the north Londoners were exploring options in the market. However, pointing towards potential financial constraints, Sheth wonders how much money Arsenal will spend on acquiring a striker target and whether the price tag slapped on a player like Toney's shoulders end up putting them off.

"What kind of player are they going to get of that calibre in the January transfer window, particularly when they'll be attached to clubs who will be in European football already? And if they're in the Champions League, Arsenal are likely to be in the Champions League as well come next season. Why would you sell to a rival especially a rival as big as Arsenal? “So it could be a priority, and could they go into the loan market? That's another question. The Toney situation is one that is going to be interesting in January, but by all accounts, Brentford aren’t there for selling. They backed him, they've said, you're going to be here when your ban is over, you're going to be training with us. And I think they would want around £100 million to allow Toney, to leave the club. Would a club pay £100 million in the summer, let alone January? “So it will be an interesting situation with regard to Toney. But I think Arsenal will always be looking at how they can strengthen every position. I don't think it's so much to do with the personnel, I just think it might be to do with the injuries that the club is suffering.”

Toney just one target Arsenal are eyeing up in January

Interest from Arsenal in Toney is believed to be genuine, with journalist Paul Brown recently telling GIVEMESPORT that the move could be 'one to watch' during the January window. Suggesting he's been on Arsenal's radar for some time, Brown indicated an Arsenal bid wouldn't come as a surprise, but did hint that could end up being lower than Brentford's nine-figure asking price.

Elsewhere, Benjamin Sesko is another name being mentioned in Arsenal conversations, with the Slovenian star linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, despite only signing for RB Leipzig in the summer. It's claimed by The Daily Mirror that Sesko is commanding attention from the Gunners, who could launch a surprise January transfer move, should RB Leipzig be open to letting him leave.

However, it isn't just strikers Arsenal have their eyes on in the January window, with Fabrizio Romano also reporting the 2022/23 Premier League runners-up could look to bolster their midfield. The Italian journalist told his 19 million X followers that Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz could become a viable option for Arsenal, with the capital club having previously seen a bid rejected for the Brazil international.