Arsenal are eyeing a new central midfielder this summer, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, and Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino has emerged as a potential option, with Mikel Arteta ready to divert from the club’s usual transfer policy.

Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are two of the non-negotiable names in Arteta’s starting line-up, but finding a third midfielder has proven to be difficult for the former Everton midfielder, with the likes of Thomas Partey and Jorginho not living up to expectations.

Should the club be genuine in their attempt to knock perennial Premier League champions Manchester City off their perch, adding a new face to the centre of the park would be wise - and Merino would bring plenty of experience to the table.

Speaking on Arsenal's links to the player, analyst Ben Mattinson was full of praise for Merino, labelling him an 'absolute baller'...

"Absolute baller capable of replicating Xhaka’s 22/23 role with the additional aerial threat."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Merino played the third-most La Liga minutes of any outfield Sociedad player last season (2,485).

Arsenal and Arteta Keen Admirers of Merino

Signing would go against the club’s typical strategy

Merino, who rose from the fringes to head home a late winner against Germany at Euro 2024, is on Arsenal’s radar, Ornstein has confirmed. Formerly of Newcastle United, the 28-year-old spent a solitary season on Tyneside under Rafa Benitez in 2018 and now has a fond admirer in Arteta.

Following his 25-game stint with the Magpies, Pamplona-born Merino returned to his native Spain to play for Sociedad and has gone on to become one of their standout performers since, weighing in with 242 appearances across all competitions.

Merino, Rice, Partey - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Merino Rice Partey Minutes 2,485 3,232 790 Goals/Assists 5/3 7/8 0/0 Pass success rate (%) 77.5 90.7 90.3 Aerials won per game 5.3 1 0.5 Tackles per game 2.4 2.2 1 Interceptions per game 0.5 1.2 0.8 Clearances per game 1.7 1.3 0.6 Overall rating 7.18 7.38 6.67

Signing someone of the Spaniard’s ripe old age is typically outside of the north London club’s recruitment profile. Given that Arsenal’s squad is full to the brim with youth, however, Arteta and Co are happy to swerve away from their archetypal strategy of snaring young, prodigious talent.

Speaking to Relevo, via The Mirror, recently after the transfer speculation circling around him, the midfield veteran suggested that he would be the one to make the final decision, while also suggesting that said choice would come once Spain’s Euro 2024 venture came to an end.

“The next step has to come from within, from me, from analysing myself, seeing what player I am now, where I am and where I want to go. Rumours are something that I do not give importance to because I believe that a Euros is the most important thing you can face and requires 100% of your attention.”

Gunners Consider Move for Crystal Palace’s Eze

Forward ‘open’ to Selhurst Park exit

Another player that Arsenal are considering a move for this summer is Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, per The Guardian’s Ed Aarons, though Oliver Glasner and Co are keen to retain the England international beyond the summer transfer window.

London-born Eze would provide Arteta with positional versatility, with him able to occupy the left wing berth, currently held by Gabriel Martinelli, and the attacking midfield role, a position in which Martin Odegaard has made his own.

Aarons revealed that several clubs - alongside the north Londoners - are looking at a move for the fleet-footed forward, who plundered 11 goals and six assists across all competitions last campaign, with him open to a move out of Selhurst Park.

