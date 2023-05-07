Arsenal's priority is Declan Rice, but the Gunners also have Brighton & Hove Albion's Moisés Caicedo and Southampton's Roméo Lavia on their radar, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Their interest in West Ham's captain has been well-documented recently, but it appears that Caicedo and Lavia may become serious options if they can't land him this summer.

Arsenal transfer news — Moisés Caicedo and Roméo Lavia

As reported by the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal tried to sign Caicedo in the January transfer window and it doesn't look like they've completely moved on from him just yet. According to The Telegraph, the 21-year-old is still on their shortlist.

If the north London club do decide to make a move for him, they could end up having to spend £80m, with Football Insider suggesting that a bid of that amount of money would be accepted this summer.

As for Lavia, another report from Football Insider claims that Arsenal are also interested in the Belgian, who's expected to be available for £45m.

If they really want Lavia, though, they may have to get a move on, with the same outlet revealing that Chelsea are already in talks with the player.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Moisés Caicedo, Roméo Lavia and Arsenal?

While Rice remains at the top of Arsenal's list of midfield targets, Jacobs says Caicedo and Lavia are also being looked at.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I still think that if we look at midfield, Declan Rice is the priority. But we know that Moises Caicedo and it is probably fair to say Romeo Lavia, are there on the radar for Arsenal."

Are Arsenal right to prioritise Declan Rice over Moisés Caicedo and Roméo Lavia?

It makes sense to. Mikel Arteta will be hoping that his side can mount another title charge next season and Rice has a lot more Premier League experience than Caicedo and Lavia.

Captaining West Ham this season, his leadership skills could also be an asset for Arsenal in the dressing room.

As per FBref, Rice has ranked in the 96th percentile for interceptions among midfielders over the last year, so the England international should help the Gunners to become an even sturdier side.

There's no guarantee that they'll get him, though, so it's only logical that the likes of Caicedo and Lavia are also being looked at going into the summer transfer window.