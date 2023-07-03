Arsenal could move for another midfielder after securing the signature of West Ham United captain Declan Rice at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta is looking to rebuild his options in the middle of the park in his Gunners squad this summer.

Arsenal transfer news – Latest

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and West Ham are “really close” to agreeing upon final payment terms for Rice, with the deal now being at a “very advanced” stage since last Thursday/Friday.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are likely to sell Granit Xhaka to Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, whilst Thomas Partey has reportedly asked to leave the Emirates Stadium, hinting that changes could be afoot in Arteta’s midfield.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal fans wouldn’t be disappointed if Partey left Arsenal this summer after not being a reliable presence for the club.

The north London outfit missed out on winning their first Premier League title since 2004 last season, having sacrificed their stranglehold at the top of the league to eventual treble winners Manchester City.

And Jacobs claims that it is “very possible” that Arsenal will move for another midfielder, even after the signing of Rice.

What has Jacobs said about Arsenal and Rice?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “It is very possible that Arsenal will move for another midfielder alongside Declan Rice.

“Although Arsenal fans have adopted this fun hashtag of #Raicedo, which is Declan Rice, and Moises Caicedo, at the moment, it is Chelsea that are attacking Caicedo even though Arsenal bid for him in January.

“So, we have to wait and see whether that changes. But for now, Arsenal are not as active on Caicedo.”

Who could Arsenal sign alongside Rice?

As Jacobs mentions, Arsenal did make an offer for Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo in January, having seen a £70m bid for the midfielder rejected on deadline day.

However, Chelsea will continue their own talks to sign the Ecuador international this week, with the 21-year-old already agreeing upon personal terms to a move to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Romano has claimed on his YouTube channel that Arsenal are interested in making a bid for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, with the teenager impressing in his debut campaign of senior football last time out, despite the Saints’ relegation to the Championship.

And Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are in contact with Arda Guler’s father over a move to sign the attacking midfielder from Turkish giants Fenerbahce this summer.

Therefore, Arteta and Edu Gaspar have multiple options they could look to move for as Arsenal prepare for a rebuild of their midfield heading into an exciting campaign.