Highlights Arsenal are likely to look to sign a new striker this summer.

The Gunners may feel a 20-goal-a-season centre-forward could make the difference.

Arsenal have been linked with strikers such as Alexander Isak and Ivan Toney.

Arsenal could go in search of signing a striker this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta’s side lack a clinical, out-and-out forward and have been reliant on several wide players across the frontline chipping in with goals this season.

The Gunners are currently fighting for the Premier League title, along with Manchester City, and may want a prolific striker to give them the edge on Pep Guardiola’s side next season.

Arsenal Could Invest in a Number Nine

A central striker could be the missing piece for Arsenal

Arsenal have taken the top flight by storm this term and are set to push Manchester City to the very last game in their hope of lifting the title.

In several games this season, the Gunners’ downfall has perhaps been their lack of an out-and-out centre forward, and if they are to miss out on the league, the acquisition of a big-name striker could be the final piece to the puzzle.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said:

"It wouldn't surprise me if they go into the market again anddo the very same thing. I think they'll be looking at a striker, which everyone has been crying out for.But, on the flip side, they've managed to use players like Gabriel Jesus,Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossardin that central position and still be in a position where they're at the top of the league. "They've scored the most goals and conceded the least, so statistically, they're absolutely doing fine, butwhy not if they can bring in someone who can score those 20 goals a season to take them,if they're not to win the league this season, over the line in the future?"

Arsenal Could Look at Ivan Toney

The Brentford man has made his desire to leave the Bees clear

One man the Gunners could turn their attention to is Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The Englishman has made clear on several occasions that he wants to play for a 'top club' and compete in the Champions League, something that his current club cannot offer.

Thomas Frank's side are expected to part ways with the 28-year-old this summer who, since returning from an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules, has been slowly returning to his best.

Toney has netted 72 goals in 138 matches for Brentford over a four-year stint at the Bees, including four goals in 14 appearances this season.

An alternative striker that the Gunners have been linked with is Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. The Swede has scored 33 goals in 63 games since joining from Real Sociedad in August 2022, but given his age and how highly the Magpies rate him, Newcastle would not let him depart cheaply.

The Gunners Will Not Overpay

Arteta’s side have had success without a big name striker this season

The Gunners may be interested in bringing in a Toney or an Isak this summer, but there is no reason for Arteta’s side to overpay out of desperation.

The team are already blessed with an array of attacking flair and creativity, which is reflected in the number of goals they've scored this term.

Bukayo Saka has netted 15 league goals so far, with Havertz narrowly behind on 12. Trossard has found the back of the net 10 times, with Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Jesus also contributing.

While the potential addition of a 20-goal-a-season striker may get Arsenal fans excited, Arteta could believe the current balance of the squad is already strong and that the presence of a more traditional number nine could negatively affect the Gunners' free-flowing style.