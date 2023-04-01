Arsenal could move to make a 'big-name' signing at the Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad, journalist Paul Brown has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners hold a strong advantage at the top of the Premier League standings and hope to secure a first title since the 2003/04 campaign.

Arsenal latest news - potential summer transfer activity

Speculation continues to grow over who Arsenal may bring in this summer and several high-profile names have been linked with a move to North London in the last few months.

According to Football Insider, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is a serious target for the Gunners, who are said to be 'leading the race' to sign the 24-year-old despite interest from bitter rivals Chelsea.

Rice is believed to be keen to stay in London even if he does choose to leave the Hammers and Arsenal are extremely likely to be playing Champions League football in 2023/24, which is seen as an attractive proposition for the England international.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently issued an update on the Gunners' pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion enforcer Moises Caicedo, telling his followers on Twitter that Arsenal are 'still very keen' on the Ecuadorian even though the Seagulls blocked any potential moves for the 22-year-old in the January window.

What has Paul Brown said about Arsenal's hunt for new players?

Journalist Brown thinks that Arsenal could be in the hunt for a marquee addition this summer to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Brown told GMS: "You know, you might see some of the types of players they've tried and failed to sign before suddenly becoming more of an option for them, so I think you might be seeing a big name come to Arsenal this summer."

Do Arsenal need to make a high-profile signing in the summer window?

Given their strong lead at the top of the Premier League table, Arsenal have shown they can compete among the elite of English football once again and prospective targets will be drawn to the possibility of fighting for silverware.

In the summer, some of the Gunners' biggest divisional rivals, such as Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, are all likely to strengthen their pool of players even further to try and mount a title challenge in 2023/24.

Of course, Arsenal are almost sure to return to Champions League football next term for the first time since 2016/17, meaning they will need to add some squad depth to compete on both domestic and European fronts moving forward.

In what is an exciting time to support the North London giants, don't be surprised if they make a splash in the summer transfer window and acquire some big-name players.