Highlights Mikel Arteta's contract is expiring next summer and Arsenal are set to address the situation.

The Spanish manager will come under scrutiny after a disappointing Champions League exit.

The Gunners have spent a lot of money, and could end the season trophyless.

Arsenal were recently knocked out of the Champions League after suffering a defeat in the second leg of the quarter-final against Bayern Munich, and The Athletic's David Ornstein has discussed the current situation regarding Mikel Arteta, with his contract expiring next summer.

The Gunners produced a disappointing performance in the first leg of the tie, meaning they headed to Germany level, with Bayern having the advantage on their home turf at the Allianz Arena. It means the north London outfit could end the season trophyless, unless they manage to turn things around in the Premier League and lift the title.

Scrutiny Over Mikel Arteta After Arsenal Defeat

Arteta's contract is running down

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, Ornstein has discussed the future of Arteta after a disappointing Champions League exit, suggesting there will be a lot of scrutiny regarding their struggles in Europe. Speaking on Wednesday night after the Bayern defeat, he said...

"There will be a lot of scrutiny over this because Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have spent a great deal of money in the transfer market, making that record move for Declan Rice in particular. But it is still quite embryonic this group in terms of the age profile and their development together, and Mikel Arteta has clearly done a good job over the years at Arsenal. They'll hope he continues to. He'll be approaching the last 12 months of his own contract, so they're going to have to address that situation. It's progress, of course, because they weren't in this competition in recent seasons. There will be regrets at the mistakes that were made at the lack of potency tonight in particular."

Although there wouldn't have been an expectation to win the Champions League this season with Arsenal struggling to even qualify for the competition in recent years, to be knocked out by Bayern who have struggled this campaign will be a major disappointment.

Arteta has done an excellent job in helping transform the Gunners from a side who were unable to qualify for Europe's elite club competition to a team fighting towards the top of the Premier League table. There might be a concern among the fanbase that despite competing, the Spanish manager has struggled to get his side over the line when it comes to winning these elite-level trophies.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arteta has won the FA Cup and two Community Shields since being appointed as Arsenal manager.

Arsenal Keen on Martin Zubimendi

He could cost in the region of £52m

Arteta will undoubtedly be disappointed with himself as he looks set to go a season without adding a trophy to the cabinet, but the Spanish manager could feel that he might have got over the line with a few more additions throughout the squad. The Gunners have spent a hefty amount since he arrived, but they could be looking to add another body in the middle of the park.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The Spaniard has a £52m release clause in his contract, while Bayern Munich also hold an interest. With Jorginho and Thomas Partey reaching the latter stages of their careers, it could be time to add a younger profile to the squad.