Highlights Arsenal's recent victory against Manchester City shows that they can still pick up results even without star player Bukayo Saka.

Journalist Paul Brown questions Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's decision to rotate goalkeepers, suggesting that Arteta may have been "fast and loose with the truth" on his plans.

Arsenal may be looking to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto in the January transfer window to provide competition for Saka and strengthen their squad.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made some interesting decisions during his tenure, and journalist Paul Brown has questioned some comments by the manager on two players, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are competing for the Premier League title, and their latest victory has boosted their chances of securing the trophy.

Latest news

Arsenal defeated Manchester City on Sunday in what could turn out to be a pivotal moment in the title race. Pep Guardiola's side have now lost two Premier League games in a row, and the Gunners are looking impressive after strengthening their squad in the summer. The north London club had to reinforce their side after falling short in the title race last season.

Arteta and his recruitment team brought in David Raya, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice in the summer window, adding extra bodies in multiple different areas of the pitch. Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal faced a 'big blow' with Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka struggling for fitness ahead of the game against Man City, with the latter failing to make the squad.

Jesus started on the right-hand side of attack but was substituted in the second half. Not having a deep enough squad in comparison to Guardiola's side might have been a concern for Arsenal fans, but they proved at the weekend that they can pick up results without one of their star players in Saka.

Mikel Arteta has been 'fast and loose with the truth' - Paul Brown

Arteta claimed earlier in the summer that he would be looking to rotate both Aaron Ramsdale and Raya in goal, with the pair earning £205k-a-week combined, but the latter has been ever-present in the Premier League since making his debut for the club. Arteta brought in Raya to face Everton back in September, before also starting him against Tottenham Hotspur, and explained his tactical decision after the game...

"It’s trying to play the way we want to play on the day. I made some calls and left some players on the bench."

Brown has suggested that despite the odd error against Man City, Arteta will continue with Raya. The journalist adds that Arteta was 'fast and loose with the truth' when suggesting that he was going to rotate the two goalkeepers. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I wouldn't expect a couple of errors in that game to mean that Ramsdale suddenly gets a shot in the next one. We'll see. I think Arteta, when he said that he was going to rotate his goalkeepers, might have been playing a bit fast and loose with the truth there and that he has decided that Raya is the one for now. So, it'll be interesting, but I think Raya has got the shirt and I think he deserves it, and I don't think there's a whole lot to worry about really with his performance."

Will the Gunners make some new additions at the Emirates in January?

Saka has shown signs of struggling with playing so regularly at the Emirates, so finding some suitable competition for the England international could be a priority for the north London club. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, but the race remains open to secure his signature. Neto has been comfortably one of Wolves' best players this season.

Pedro Neto - vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.16 1st Goals 1 =2nd Assists 5 1st Shots per game 1.5 =1st Pass success rate 82.8% 6th Key passes per game 2.5 1st Crosses per game 2.3 1st Dribbles per game 2.3 2nd Fouled per game 1.1 3rd Stats according to WhoScored

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Neto is the type of profile that Arteta would want in the January transfer window, and suggested that he could be a good fit for the Gunners.

What's next for Arsenal?

The Gunners will have to deal with a hectic fixture schedule after the international break, starting with a difficult trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, who have seen a rejuvenation in form over the last few weeks. Arsenal then travel to Spain to play Sevilla in the Champions League, before returning to Premier League action against Sheffield United.

Arteta's side then make the short trip to West Ham United at the start of November in the Carabao Cup, before a difficult test against Newcastle United in England's top flight.