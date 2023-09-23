Highlights Pablo Mari, Arsenal's first signing under Arteta, barely featured at the Emirates before moving to the Serie A where he suffered a terrifying incident last year.

One of Arteta's initial signings now plays for a London rival after scoring just once in his time at the club.

Gabriel Magalhaes is arguably the biggest success story from Arteta's first five signings at the Emirates.

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta have become a team transformed in the years since the Spaniard took charge at the Emirates, with the Gunners returning to the Champions League and even contending for the Premier League title too. But it wasn't always as rosy as it is now, with the north London side going through a period of struggle before emerging into the light.

As with any manager, Arteta was keen to make his mark on this team as quickly as possible, and he would go onto make a number of signings over the course of the first few transfer windows. Now, we're taking a look at how those first five signings under Arteta did, and where they are now in their careers.

1 Pablo Mari

The first signing of the Arteta era, Pablo Mari's arrival at the Emirates under Arteta's stewardship came in as a loan signing. The centre-back joined as a new left-footed option, with the Gunners boss keen on having that left-right combination at the back to help build out from defence.

For me, he is very important, he balances what I want to do from the back line. It gives us more options, more solutions and opens up the pitch more, and he is a player we have been following in the last few months, and we are really happy to have.

Mari would play just two games after signing before the season was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but would go on to make 22 total appearances for the club before moving to the Serie A and joining Udinese on loan, then Monza. Mari of course was involved in a terrifying incident during that spell at Monza last season, when he was stabbed and injured in a Carrefour supermarket in Milan. Thankfully, the Spaniard did not suffer any life threatening injuries or problems and would make his return to football soon after. And, following Monza's survival from relegation in the Serie A, they made the deal to sign Mari from Arsenal permanent.

2 Cedric

A sign of the lack of money at Arsenal, Cedric Soares also arrived on loan as some much-needed cover and depth at right-back, with Arsenal struggling for options on that side of the pitch. Injuries to Hector Bellerin and Calum Chambers meant the Gunners were left short, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles having to fill in as emergency cover as full-back, and Arteta was quick to stress the experience Cedric would bring to the dressing room too.

He’s a player who’s got a big experience. He’s played in different countries, he’s played in this league, he knows what it means. He’s very willing to go to another top club and he’s got that desire, that commitment. I followed him a few seasons ago, I started to follow him and I really like what he can bring. They were the right conditions for us as well to try to improve the squad.

While not always first-choice at the Emirates, Cedric has represented some valuable strength in depth for the first-team squad, and has picked up 59 appearances in his three-and-a-half years at the club. In fact, the season prior to the last one saw him make 21 appearances in the Premier League alone, and it has only been since the arrivals of both Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, that Cedric's game-time has gradually diminished. After a loan spell at Fulham last season, the Portuguese full-back is back at the Emirates despite knowing his chances of first-team action will be few and far in between.

3 Alex Runarsson

Arguably the most pointless signing of the Arteta era, Arsenal fans certainly won't have fond memories of Alex Runarsson playing for them, especially when you consider the club now have two excellent goalkeepers in the shape of Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya. But when Bernd Leno was in goal, Arteta felt he needed a new number two to compete with the German, and off the back of a recommendation from goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana, went and signed Runarsson.

However, the less said the better about the Iceland international. A largely forgettable Arsenal career saw him go on back-to-back loans from the 2021/2022 campaign, first to Belgian side OH Leuven, then to Turkish outfit Alanyaspor. This summer, the Gunners decided to send him away for the season once again, this time to Championship club Cardiff City. It's difficult to imagine Runarsson wearing the Arsenal shirt again, and you would expect the now 28-year-old to leave on a permanent deal sooner rather than later.

4 Willian

At the time, Willian's signing made good sense on all levels: arriving on a free transfer, an experienced winner in his time at Chelsea, and proven at Premier League level. While the Brazilian had the reputation to back up his arrival, his performances certainly didn't warrant much else, that despite Arteta waxing lyrical about what he could bring to the table.

I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us. We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions. He is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions. He has the experience of everything in the football world, but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs. I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come.

In the end, Willian made just 37 appearances for the club, and while he did pick up a respectable seven assists, he managed just one goal in that time. He would then head back to his native Brazil to join Corinthians, before returning to the Premier League and joining another London club in Fulham. The now 35-year-old has rediscovered some of his best form at Craven Cottage, bagging five goals and providing six assists last season in the top-flight alone.

5 Gabriel Magalhaes

The first real success story among Arteta's first five signings at the club, it is testament to just how much Gabriel has grown and developed that he remains an integral part of this side and the team don't look as defensively strong or co-ordinated without him in it. Indeed, earlier this year, Arteta was quick to praise the Brazilian for the way he has progressed during his career at the Emirates.

Not only his performances, but the way he’s evolving. I think he’s just getting better in every phase of play and everything we demand him to do. His leadership skills, his importance to the team, his mentality as well. I think he’s come a long way since he joined the club.

When fit, Gabriel has generally been one of the first-names on the team-sheet, being a quick, strong, left-footed centre-back who has emerged as a leader as Arteta says. He's made 124 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions thus far, and aside from his defensive qualities, has even chipped in with some big goals at the other end too - not least a late winner against Fulham at the Emirates last year. At 25, the big Brazilian is yet to hit his prime, and if he can keep up this path of progression, he could stamp his claim as being one of the best in Europe.