Highlights Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has labelled Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane as the best finisher in the world.

Kane returns to North London on Tuesday with added motivation to face Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Tottenham icon has a brilliant scoring record against Arsenal and will be looking to add to his 38 goals this season.

Harry Kane will return to North London on Tuesday with added determination as he takes on his former rivals Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Bayern Munich come to Emirates Stadium having dominated Tuesday’s opponents in their last European meeting seven years ago, where they infamously knocked Arsene Wenger’s side out with an aggregate scoreline of 10-2.

In what feels like a different era today, Arsenal are in far better shape for this match-up. They have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2024 in the Premier League, where they sit top ahead of title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool while ending a 14-year wait to reach the last eight of the Champions League.

Bayern will touch down in London in a different atmosphere to their English counterparts, having all but lost their 11-year dominance of the Bundesliga to Bayer Leverkusen. They have also suffered a defeat in their last two league matches as they endure a difficult spell under Thomas Tuchel.

However, Kane haunted Arsenal in the second half of his long-term spell in North London, and Mikel Arteta feels Bayern will have every chance against his Gunners after adding the England international firepower to their attack.

Arteta Hails Tottenham Icon Harry Kane

Kane has scored 38 goals in his debut season for Bayern Munich

Bayern may not have had the best of seasons, but Kane is certainly not to blame. Following his blockbuster £100 million move from Tottenham last summer, Kane has netted 38 times across all competitions in Germany.

England and Tottenham’s record goalscorer has continued to chase records overseas, and he is hunting down Robert Lewandowski’s 41 goals in a Bundesliga campaign. He has struck 32 times in the league so far and needs nine more in six games to match the Pole’s effort.

One man who knows all about Kane is Arteta, who was full of praise for his former North London rival ahead of Arsenal’s first-leg encounter with Bayern on Tuesday.

"Everyone here knows the quality of Harry Kane - for me, personally, he is the best finisher in the world,” Arteta said in a news conference on Monday afternoon.

"He can finish with head, left foot, right foot - the guy, since I arrived in Europe, is one of the best. It's great to play against this kind of player. Obviously, we want to keep him quiet and then we try to win the game.”

Kane Loves Playing Against Arsenal

The former Spurs player has an eye-watering record against the Gunners

Kane on the scoresheet against Arsenal used to feel inevitable when he was tearing up Premier League defences at Tottenham. It was always an interesting spectacle whenever Arsenal and Spurs locked horns in the North London derby, and how Arsenal would try and stop him. In his news conference, Arteta added:

"His consistency. When you look at his numbers over the past 10 years they are unbelievable. He can score in many different ways. He has got the service and the players around him as well to provide those opportunities as well. Here's what we have to try to avoid."

Back in the day, Kane used to come up against the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Gabriel Paulista, Shkodran Mustafi, Per Mertesacker and Rob Holding, to name a few. Many will feel that since his move away from England, his task has got much tougher.

Now, he will return to face the robust William Saliba and Gabriel, who have been nothing short of a sensation centre-back pairing conjured up by Arteta, who are considered the best in the land. However, the stats say Arsenal should remain reserved when it comes to Kane and his goalscoring antics against the Gunners.

Harry Kane record vs. Arsenal for Tottenham Hotspur Games 19 Goals 14 Assists 3 Wins 7 Draws 5 Loses 7

Statisctics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 09 04-24