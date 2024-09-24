Arsenal are going through a tricky spell when it comes to injuries with some key players on the treatment table, and Mikel Arteta has now provided an update ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Bolton Wanderers.

Against Manchester City, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino were both ruled out due to injury, while Ben White could only feature off the bench. Goalkeeper David Raya was also spotted limping after the game, creating another fitness worry for Arteta.

The game against Bolton is an opportunity for Arteta to rest some of his key stars in order to avoid any other injuries, but it would be a huge boost to see some players return ahead of the Premier League at the weekend.

Some players will be unavailable

Speaking to the media ahead of Arsenal's game against Bolton, Arteta was fairly cautious about providing an injury update on some of his stars...

"I always prefer the facts to words than supposing things. Let’s see who is available tomorrow and then we can talk about dark arts. Unfortunately there will be a few players not available. Tomorrow you will find out."

Arteta was also asked whether there were any 'serious' injuries after Man City, and he replied suggesting that they will have to wait and see when it comes to one player. Odegaard and Merino were always likely to miss the Man City clash, so you'd imagine it's unlikely that they feature against Bolton.

Arteta later spoke about Odegaard, suggesting that he could be out until after the international break...

"I think it will be a matter of weeks, but how long exactly I cannot tell. We might get a surprise but I think it’s unlikely he’ll be back before the international break."

The injury to Raya may be more of a concern after he was spotted limping just hours after the match. Arteta might not want to take a risk on the Spanish goalkeeper if he's still struggling with Arsenal playing Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday before hosting Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in seven days time.

Related Why Myles Lewis-Skelly Was Booked on Arsenal Debut vs Man City Arsenal's 17-year-old starlet was shown a yellow card by referee Michael Oliver before playing a single minute of professional football.

Arteta Considering Lews-Skelly Decision

He could start in the Premier League

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Arteta is seriously considering the prospect of handing 17-year-old star Myles Lewis-Skelly his full Premier League debut before the end of the campaign. The Spanish manager has been paying close attention to his development in recent months and he has complete faith in his ability to make the step up.

Myles Lewis-Skelly's statistics from Arsenal's youth ranks through to the first-team squad Level Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Under-21 27 2 4 3 0 Under-18 17 3 6 5 0 Under-19 3 0 0 1 0 First-team 1 0 0 1 0

The youngster has been involved in and around the senior squad this season and was brought off the bench in the Premier League against Man City. The England youth international has been tipped to have a bright future and he could now be fast-tracked into first-team action.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 24/09/2024