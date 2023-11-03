Highlights Arsenal's Kai Havertz has faced criticism for his inconsistent performances and lack of goals in the team.

Mikel Arteta has given Havertz playing time but his place in the starting XI is not guaranteed.

Havertz's versatility can be beneficial for Arteta, but finding his best position and consistency is crucial for his success at Arsenal.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz has shown plenty of inconsistency since arriving at the Emirates Stadium, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update on how the German international is feeling, and his chances of becoming a guaranteed starter in the side, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners spent a significant fee on Havertz and no doubt Mikel Arteta will be hoping to see improvements in his performances. However, the Spanish manager is regularly giving Havertz a run in the side, so he must be doing something right to impress the boss.

Havertz has come under criticism

Havertz signed for Arsenal for a fee of £65m from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, per Sky Sports. The transfer came as a surprise to many, with the Blues willing to offload a player to one of their London rivals. It's been a tricky period for the former Bayer Leverkusen man, who has come under plenty of criticism for his performances in an Arsenal shirt.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta can't trust Havertz to score enough goals in this Arsenal side, which is why his place is far from guaranteed in the starting XI. Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf, in particular, slammed Havertz earlier in the campaign, suggesting his best position was on the bench...

"Maybe right now on the bench (is his best position) because he doesn’t disturb the others. We talked about it in pre-season when we knew he signed. His positioning is going to affect the rest of the midfielders, they are unbalanced because of him and Martin Odegaard playing in almost the same line."

Journalist Paul Brown has claimed that Havertz now has to get used to being in and out of the side and it's all about how he adapts game by game. Arteta likes to have established, high-quality players throughout his squad, even on the bench, with a prime example being how he brought David Raya to the club, leaving Aaron Ramsdale as a backup.

Although Havertz is being given a reasonable amount of game time under Arteta this season, he's certainly not a guaranteed starter at the Emirates, especially when everyone is fit. When playing under a manager like Arteta, there's always the possibility that it takes a while to settle in due to his complex system, and it's easy to forget that Havertz has only been at the club for a few months.

Jones has suggested that Havertz has 'supreme self-confidence' which will inevitably lead to him being a key figure in the Gunners' side in the near future. The journalist adds that Arteta is a good man-manager, and he's willing to listen to any issues that Havertz may have whilst working with him to fix them. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"All we really knew is that he's not a striker. But the one good thing about Arteta is he seems to be a good man-manager and he seems to listen and understand his player's issues pretty well. And I think that that calmness will really help somebody like Havertz and there doesn't seem to be that much external pressure on him to succeed that he's actually taking on right now. I think that he seems pretty calm in himself. If you think of some of the early criticism he underwent at Arsenal, there was that MLS challenge that he failed and various moments like that. But I think he's got a supreme self-confidence that will mean that he eventually finds his place in the Arsenal team."

Mikel Arteta needs to find his best position

Havertz has played in a host of positions throughout his career and Arteta has utilised his versatility since he arrived at the Emirates Stadium. Although playing in different roles is hugely beneficial for the manager, it's never easy to be given different roles when trying to find consistency in performance.

Kai Havertz - Career Appearances Goals Assists Attacking Midfield 151 32 29 Centre-Forward 79 29 6 Right-Winger 52 18 11 Central Midfield 22 3 1 All stats via Transfermarkt

Although the German international has predominantly played in an attacking midfield role throughout his career, it's a position which isn't as common as it used to be in the modern game. Arsenal themselves don't play with a natural number 10, with their most attacking midfielder usually starting a little deeper. Having a run of games in one role could be what Havertz needs to produce consistently.