Highlights Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard has accepted his role at the Emirates Stadium and is willing to step up when needed, earning the appreciation of head coach Mikel Arteta.

Trossard enjoyed a productive start to his Gunners career, but has found game time harder to come by in the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal may be considering signing a striker as an alternative to Gabriel Jesus in the 2024 winter transfer window.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta “likes” the way Leandro Trossard accepts his role at the Emirates Stadium, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the winger’s first 12 months at the club.

The Gunners have enjoyed a positive start to the 2023/24 season in the Premier League and Champions League, having secured their progression to knockout stages for the latter as group winners.

Arteta has shaped the Arsenal squad into his own mould and has plenty of options throughout the team, like Trossard, who can fill in in north London when needed. Trossard hopes to nail down a place as a regular starter in the coming weeks, with a busy winter schedule ahead.

Trossard’s start to life at Arsenal

Arsenal confirmed the signing of Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £27m in January 2023, as Arteta looked to boost his options as the Gunners headed for a title surge. The north London outfit would eventually miss out on a Premier League triumph to eventual treble winners Manchester City. Still, their second-placed finish ensured qualification to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

Arsenal’s first-choice frontline had tended to consist of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus when the trio were fit. However, an injury to Jesus left Eddie Nketiah filling in the number nine role, with Trossard battling it out with Martinelli and Saka for a space on the wing.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a productive start to his Gunners career, scoring one goal and registering ten assists across just over 1,000 minutes of action in 22 appearances during the 2022/23 season. During the 2023/24 campaign, Trossard has still been a threat to opposition defenders but has found gametime harder to come by, providing eight goal contributions across 19 appearances.

In Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on 9th December, the Belgium international replaced Martinelli in the second half, with Arsenal threatening an equaliser at Villa Park. However, a goal never came, and Trossard will have been disappointed he couldn’t contribute more to the game's eventual outcome, with the winger failing to get in behind Unai Emery’s high line. In August, Daily Mirror reporter Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that Trossard’s contribution since his arrival at Arsenal in January 2023 has ‘gone under the radar.’

Leandro Trossard - Arsenal Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2022-23 20 1 10 0 2023-24 12 3 1 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Leandro Trossard

Jones has been told that Arteta is a Trossard fan and appreciates that he accepts the role he currently occupies in the Gunners squad. The journalist says that the winger has stepped up before and has backed him to step up again when needed. Asked if Arteta would be concerned about Trossard’s showing at Villa Park, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't think Arteta will be concerned about Trossard, to be honest. From everything I've heard about Arteta, he likes Trossard regarding how he accepts his role within this squad. I think it’s important to understand what he was brought in for and how he will fit in across the season. We know that when Trossard is in good form, Arteta is willing to trust him. Moments like coming on for Martinelli are moments when he must step up. He’s done it before, and he’ll do it again. I think it's just a moment that he didn't fully grab. But Arteta has got no problems with Trossard.”

Arsenal transfer news, including a search for a Gabriel Jesus alternative

With the 2024 winter transfer window drawing ever closer, Arteta will be considering how to maintain the club’s challenge for the Premier League title. Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT (12th December) that Arsenal could look to sign a Jesus alternative in January.

The Brazil international has scored just two goals and provided one assist in 11 Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 season. Brown is concerned that Jesus is not doing what Arsenal want of him and hints the club could turn their attentions to bolstering their front line.

According to a report from Sky Sports in November, the north London giants are interested in Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The Bees are set to demand £100m for the 27-year-old, who has also captured Chelsea's attention. Toney has just 18 months remaining on his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium, and now could represent the best time for Brentford to maximise their earnings out of a sale.

Following Brighton’s visit to the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal face a titanic clash with Liverpool on 23rd December. This match could have a significant bearing on the destination of the Premier League title at the end of the 2023/24 season. The Gunners then host West Ham United on 28th December before closing out 2023 with the short trip to Fulham on New Year's Eve.